When Did Going Out For Drinks or Partying Die Out?

For you personally? - I'm 32 now and I'm certainly down for a night out still. There are workers and friends younger than I who call it a night, around midnight if we're doing a late shift or even at a big time gala Premiere party (I work for Toronto Film Festival) and will just ditch out.It was never so tame a decade ago. The company would be renting the clubs and bars out for the hell of it and those who were invited would go and we'd be messed up drinking for free, singing karaoke and doing drugs until the wee hours.