When Did Going Out For Drinks or Partying Die Out?

Dogpound2020

Dogpound2020

Aug 24, 2023
For you personally? - I'm 32 now and I'm certainly down for a night out still. There are workers and friends younger than I who call it a night, around midnight if we're doing a late shift or even at a big time gala Premiere party (I work for Toronto Film Festival) and will just ditch out.

It was never so tame a decade ago. The company would be renting the clubs and bars out for the hell of it and those who were invited would go and we'd be messed up drinking for free, singing karaoke and doing drugs until the wee hours. What gives these days - has the world gotten softer? <DCrying><mma3>
 
Studies have shown that younger people are drinking less and smoking more of that herb
 
I went out for drinks and partied on Friday night, went to a huge gangsta rap concert, one of the groups performing was Dogg Pound, how ironic
 
Studies have shown that younger people are drinking less and smoking more of that herb
It definitely seems that way. I never smoked ganj a ton. Went right to coke and molly - edibles are definitely up there too in terms of party favors.
 
Stricter DUI laws killed off the late night shitcockery. Nobody's trying to lose their license and catch a 10k fine for a night out. It also lowered DUI death rates. Majority of venues have shifted their scene from the 9-2 block to 5-10. People in general don't want to be out mad late anymore and the youth are mostly pussies.
 
When I moved away from my Jersey roommate, though I was mainly there to make sure no one died, and to drive. Not a drinker
 
I was a bar animal until I got married... so 27.

My son is now 22. The scenes are dead dead dead compared to when I was at the same area (Huntington Beach / Newport Beach) in my days.
 
