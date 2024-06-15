  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

when are you considered a UFC fighter

tymikeson

tymikeson

Blue Belt
Feb 20, 2005
949
2,855
this worst espn card has me thinking

there are soooooooo many 'prospects' and up and comers in the UFC on small cards that to call yourself 'A UFC fighter' has kind of lost its luster.




To me, unless your ranked in the top ten your not officially a UFC fighter yet.

They should make minor league UFC and major league UFC (like MLB).



10-30 years ago you WERE a UFC fighter, it had meaning and respect, but now.....mehhh, not so much (until top 10) or wer on at least 1 PPV main card.
 
sonhow said:
When you fight in ufc you fight in ufc.
If you are ranked in top ten you are top ten ranked ufc fighter.

These things are pretty simple, no need to make it harder than it is.
not really getting my point but ya I understand ya
 
Was Stephan Bonnar ever ranked? He was a UFC mainstay and part of one of the most important fights in its history. The UFC has always had unranked fighters. They just have a lot more no name bottom feeders on Apex cards who will never amount to anything.
 
blaseblase said:
Was Stephan Bonnar ever ranked? He was a UFC mainstay and part of one of the most important fights in its history. The UFC has always had unranked fighters. They just have a lot more no name bottom feeders on Apex cards who will never amount to anything.
His prime was before the rankings system existed, I think he'd probably have been top 15 at some point.
 
Really dumb take.
 
I tend to think of it as when you get through your first four fight contract and get another one then you're kind of an established UFC fighter for me. Obviously exceptions can be made for people who go into the mix towards the top of the card straight away.
 
When you headline a 1 million buy PPV.

Has to be the exact number tho, anything more or less than that and it doesn't count.
 
IMO anyone under contract is a UFC fighter. What's gone down the toilet is "UFC-level." WME and ESPN made it meaningless.
 
I remember back in the day people used to say "my brother fights in the UFC" when they were an amateur fighter. So any amateur fighter fights in the UFC
 
When you see the name on a ufc card and say yup, he belongs there.
 
