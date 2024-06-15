when are you considered a UFC fighter

this worst espn card has me thinking



there are soooooooo many 'prospects' and up and comers in the UFC on small cards that to call yourself 'A UFC fighter' has kind of lost its luster.









To me, unless your ranked in the top ten your not officially a UFC fighter yet.



They should make minor league UFC and major league UFC (like MLB).







10-30 years ago you WERE a UFC fighter, it had meaning and respect, but now.....mehhh, not so much (until top 10) or wer on at least 1 PPV main card.