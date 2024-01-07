What's your martial arts story?

Marvin Covar said: Before I started martial arts, I was a bully. I tried to get in the face of someone who knew how to fight, he dropped me with one roundhouse to the body. From there I started to train with the intention of getting revenge. As I trained I got my ass kicked in the gym a lot, which really mellowed me out. Martial arts became a lifelong thing for me and knowing how to fight made me avoid street fights. I don’t know whatever happened to that kid who dropped me, but if I ever see him again I would shake his hand and thank him for putting me on this path.



So that's my story. Why I started and why I continue to do so to this day. What's yours? Click to expand...

Interesting story because most people seem to get into martial arts because they were bullied, not because they want to be better at bullying haha. Good that you mellowed out. Training also seems to have that effect on a lot of people. I've seen tough guys come into the gym and they either chill out after getting beaten up, or they quit because their egos can't handle it.I got into it because I was bullied and felt weak most of my life. My parents didn't want me to learn martial arts because they thought it was too dangerous but my dad didn't teach me to fight despite getting mad at me for getting bullied. When I had the opportunity to learn judo at 14, I jumped on it and told my parents I really wanted to do it no matter what. That was a big change in my life. Through judo I also got into general fitness and lifting. I used to be a fat slob before. My parents still don't understand how important that a fat, antisocial, loser kid who was getting bullied learned a sport/martial art. I tell them it was one of the biggest turning points in my teenager years and they laugh lol. Like they thought I was going to magically toughen up and lose weight all by myself.I still wanted to learn how to fight "for real" so the advent of MMA in my late teens and early 20s captured my imagination. But there were no MMA gyms at the time so I took BJJ, Judo, and boxing separately. I wanted to learn kickboxing or muay thai for striking but there were no gyms for that either. I eventually just fell in love with boxing for some reason and ditched everything else. I slowly lost interest in MMA as well. Ironically now I'm in the place for muay thai (thailand) and I'm not that into it. Boxing is my one true love with judo being my first crush.Now I'm older and injured and other things in life started to take more prominence so I'm not really into martial arts as much but I still think about boxing as sort of a mental exercise.