What's your martial arts story?

Before I started martial arts, I was a bully. I tried to get in the face of someone who knew how to fight, he dropped me with one roundhouse to the body. From there I started to train with the intention of getting revenge. As I trained I got my ass kicked in the gym a lot, which really mellowed me out. Martial arts became a lifelong thing for me and knowing how to fight made me avoid street fights. I don’t know whatever happened to that kid who dropped me, but if I ever see him again I would shake his hand and thank him for putting me on this path.
So that's my story. Why I started and why I continue to do so to this day. What's yours?
