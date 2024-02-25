What's your favorite of the most popular flavors of ice cream?

Madmick
Zugzwang
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jun 13, 2005
- Messages
- 61,208
- Reaction score
- 24,751
Apparently good ole Chocolate Chip is disappearing. It's down to #14-- out of the Top 10 completely. Which of the Top 15 is your favorite?
1. Cookies ’n Cream
2. Vanilla
3. Chocolate
4. Mint Chocolate Chip
5. Strawberry
6. Butter Pecan
7. Coffee
8. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
9. Caramel/Salted Caramel
10. Cookie Dough
11. Birthday Cake/Cake Batter
12. Moose Tracks
13. Vanilla & Chocolate
14. Chocolate Chip
15. Rocky Road
Why Is No One Eating This Ice Cream Flavor Anymore?
Chocolate chip ice cream is reportedly going extinct.
thetakeout.com
1. Cookies ’n Cream
2. Vanilla
3. Chocolate
4. Mint Chocolate Chip
5. Strawberry
6. Butter Pecan
7. Coffee
8. Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
9. Caramel/Salted Caramel
10. Cookie Dough
11. Birthday Cake/Cake Batter
12. Moose Tracks
13. Vanilla & Chocolate
14. Chocolate Chip
15. Rocky Road