OMG have you sherbrothers seen Excalibur?If you haven't I highly heckin' recommend it!Also my 2nd favorite is Quest for Fire!(Apologies if hairy butts offend uRon Pearlman plays one of these furry bastards, I didn't even know that before. Or perhaps one of these furry bastards is playing Ron Pearlman, idkWhat's sad is that we don't get as many films like these anymore . The studios don't take as many chances unless ridley scott wants to make it, aside from world war 1 or 2 (which has already been done to death imo)Anyways, what are some of your favorites