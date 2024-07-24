Movies What's your favorite 80s War/History Flick? 😬

Hello my friends
OMG have you sherbrothers seen Excalibur?

MV5-BMTU5-NDMw-NTc0-OF5-BMl5-Ban-Bn-Xk-Ft-ZTgw-MTQ3-ODUy-Mj-I-V1.jpg


If you haven't I highly heckin' recommend it! 😗




Also my 2nd favorite is Quest for Fire!

img-0009.jpg

(Apologies if hairy butts offend u 😵‍💫)

Ron Pearlman plays one of these furry bastards, I didn't even know that before. Or perhaps one of these furry bastards is playing Ron Pearlman, idk





What's sad is that we don't get as many films like these anymore . The studios don't take as many chances unless ridley scott wants to make it, aside from world war 1 or 2 (which has already been done to death imo)


Anyways, what are some of your favorites
 
Full Metal Jacket
Platoon
Hamburger Hill
Glory
Red Dawn (alternate history though)
Das Boot
The Empire of the Sun
 
