Gaelic_Bard
Hello my friends
@White
- Joined
- Jul 20, 2024
- Messages
- 145
- Reaction score
- 259
OMG have you sherbrothers seen Excalibur?
If you haven't I highly heckin' recommend it!
Also my 2nd favorite is Quest for Fire!
(Apologies if hairy butts offend u )
Ron Pearlman plays one of these furry bastards, I didn't even know that before. Or perhaps one of these furry bastards is playing Ron Pearlman, idk
What's sad is that we don't get as many films like these anymore . The studios don't take as many chances unless ridley scott wants to make it, aside from world war 1 or 2 (which has already been done to death imo)
Anyways, what are some of your favorites
