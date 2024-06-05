What's YOUR Excuse?

I've often held the view that EXCUSES (similar to opinions) are like assholes.

Everybody has one, and they all stink. (Except for mine)



This thought cropped up again today as I went to my local water cooler here at work, only to find it (once again) bone dry. Mofos have no problem squeezing out the last drops of water, but can't be bothered to replace the jug for whatever reason.

Its too heavy... Im too weak... Someone else will do it... <Insert Excuse Here>



The same principles apply to returning your shopping cart (or especially the motorized ones) back to the store or at a minimum the cart return area.



Shit like this infuriates me as its the epitome of self serving behavior in a circumstance of sociological based scenarios.

"If it's not affecting me, my efforts will reflect that. You who?"



And remember, it's a choice.

Just like Neil Peart once wrote "If you choose not to decide, you still have made a choice"



So I ask you - what is YOUR excuse.