What's YOUR Excuse?

I've often held the view that EXCUSES (similar to opinions) are like assholes.
Everybody has one, and they all stink. (Except for mine)

This thought cropped up again today as I went to my local water cooler here at work, only to find it (once again) bone dry. Mofos have no problem squeezing out the last drops of water, but can't be bothered to replace the jug for whatever reason.
Its too heavy... Im too weak... Someone else will do it... <Insert Excuse Here>

The same principles apply to returning your shopping cart (or especially the motorized ones) back to the store or at a minimum the cart return area.

Shit like this infuriates me as its the epitome of self serving behavior in a circumstance of sociological based scenarios.
"If it's not affecting me, my efforts will reflect that. You who?"

And remember, it's a choice.
Just like Neil Peart once wrote "If you choose not to decide, you still have made a choice"

So I ask you - what is YOUR excuse.
 
Should have killed that wandering stranger but i was too weak to do it, but your right i will hunt him down now i got no excuse really.
 
Any one of these.

b8zSUpC.jpeg
 
Wasn’t it Geddy Lee who wrote that song?
I believe Lee was the vocalist but had no interest in writing lyrics - Neil usually took the helm in that realm.

They were team players and it was a mutual agreement.
Unlike the fucking water cooler here at work.

"Freewill" is the second track on the 1980 album Permanent Waves by Canadian progressive rock band Rush. The song's music was composed by Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, and its lyrics written by Neil Peart.
Procrastination.
Anxiety.
And for being a non self starter - I get this.

Even though its more detrimental in the long run to yourself...

Its when someone ELSES actions (or lack thereof) affect me, and then *I* have to step up to the plate - I get pissed.
And struggle to know your why.
 
I'm too busy. It's never true and always true at the same time.
 
I curl the water jug when carrying it to the water cooler to assert dominance.

Seriously even the janitors are too lazy to do it at my work and I have to fill it all the time. People will bring in their own water just to avoid replacing it themselves.
 
