Joe Mama said: Mexican brickweed.



Kids today will never know the struggle.

Also, the drought of the 90's when Bush killed the Caribbean routes.When I was in middle school, a deputy from the Charles County Sheriff's Dept. came to do a drug prevention seminar in one of the expansion pods. The deputy brought in kilo brick for display, which he proudly mentioned that he had a hand is seizing.Anyhow, he left the pod unsecured when he left for lunch. The brick went missing. The school got locked down. They got the dogs, searched lockers, and screened us before leaving for the day. It was never found.