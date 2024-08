There are definitely a lot of women (and potentially men too) who love the idea of being married, and the excitement of the process more than they want to put up with the work of it, that follows.



They love the idea of being in love. They love the adrenaline and endorphins that flow from all that, but when all that passes and life turns to more boring, they start to look to exit the marriage and start the process again.



and i am not one to point the finger at women for most things but i do think this one is mostly theirs. that is reflected in divorce statistics and how women initiate something like 80% of divorces with men who were mostly not at the same point, and many men still thinking they were in a good marriage.