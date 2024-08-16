What's the worst you've ever been humiliated in your life?

I don't know why I had this memory randomly come up, but when I was a teenager, I roasted my older brother because I saw that our internet browsing history showed that somebody had recently searched, "Hentai pic of the day."

Dude looked me straight in the eye, and calmly proceeded to rattle off multiple (very specific) porn search terms I had recently used, while maintaining eye contact with me.

Let's just say, I was forced to hang my head in shame for a while.

To this day, I don't understand how my history clearing efforts did not properly cover my tracks. But my methods were plainly flawed.
 
