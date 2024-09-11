What's the worst movie based on video games?

Was wasting my time on Youtube last night and came across the Double Dragons movie...
Jeezus christ, gave up 20mins in.
Think The Mario Bros movie might have been better due to being so bad it was actually entertaining.

I will always enjoy Street Fighter because of Raul Julia alone.
Even if the movie is pure garbage.

Dead Or Alive movie could have been the worst,
but hot chicks saved this from my shit list.

MK2 was terrible.

any others?
 
I'll tell ya what its not, its not Borderlands!
I just watched that movie last week and as a big time fan of the games, Borderlands 2 is probably my all time favorite game, I was surprised at how much I enjoyed that movie just because it was getting killed in the reviews and internet chatter
The producers of that film recreated the world of Borderlands perfectly, right down to the smallest detail, it really felt like the movie took place inside the games
They did a great job recreating the cars, the characters, the set pieces, the costumes etc. and its a shame they wont get any credit for it and most people will never see their fine work
 
SMB. By far. Just dreadful.

Any straight male discounts DOA on account of T&A. Filled with smokeshows.
 
I was in college and working at a GameStop when Boderlands 1 came out.
Never played it lol.
Sorry mate.
 
I walked out of The House of the Dead when I saw it in theaters. Still remains one of the worst movies I’ve ever seen.
 
Might not be the worst movie. But performance?

 
Y’all come on, Mario Bros is fun! It’s a bizarre fever dream, just wacky shit happening. I’ve been meaning to get it on VHS.
 
Street Fighter The Legend of Chun-Li. Quite possibly the worst movie I've ever seen not counting super low budget B movies. The casting is awful, none of the characters are right, fight scenes suck, and the movie is a complete bore to sit through. At least the JCVD version had a campy charm to it. Even most of the Uwe Boll movies I can at least laugh at how incompetent they are. How Capcom greenlig that shit I have no idea
 
