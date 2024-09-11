What's the worst movie based on video games?

Sonny Qc
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2016
- Messages
- 36,588
- Reaction score
- 42,489
Was wasting my time on Youtube last night and came across the Double Dragons movie...
Jeezus christ, gave up 20mins in.
Think The Mario Bros movie might have been better due to being so bad it was actually entertaining.
I will always enjoy Street Fighter because of Raul Julia alone.
Even if the movie is pure garbage.
Dead Or Alive movie could have been the worst,
but hot chicks saved this from my shit list.
MK2 was terrible.
any others?
