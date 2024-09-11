What's the worst movie based on video games?

I'll tell ya what its not, its not Borderlands!

I just watched that movie last week and as a big time fan of the games, Borderlands 2 is probably my all time favorite game, I was surprised at how much I enjoyed that movie just because it was getting killed in the reviews and internet chatter

The producers of that film recreated the world of Borderlands perfectly, right down to the smallest detail, it really felt like the movie took place inside the games

They did a great job recreating the cars, the characters, the set pieces, the costumes etc. and its a shame they wont get any credit for it and most people will never see their fine work