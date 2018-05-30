Whats the worst job you ever had?

TheWobbler
Mine was filling shelves in a supermarket when I was 17. Oh man, that job was the pits. I used to do nights and study during the day.
Coming in and just stack shelves for 9 hours. Some of the friends I made there are still doing the same job and they look like zombies just going through the motions.
Plus I had a real cunt for a manager who was just a tosser, that made it a lot worse. Was there for 2 years before I got an apprenticeship for a good company.
