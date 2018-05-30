Whats the worst job you ever had?

Mine was filling shelves in a supermarket when I was 17. Oh man, that job was the pits. I used to do nights and study during the day.

Coming in and just stack shelves for 9 hours. Some of the friends I made there are still doing the same job and they look like zombies just going through the motions.

Plus I had a real cunt for a manager who was just a tosser, that made it a lot worse. Was there for 2 years before I got an apprenticeship for a good company.
 
Working at super market dealing with piece of shit customers and co workers. For me working for other people or serving other people in customer service capacity. You realize lots of cunts out there...
 
I worked at Sears in high school, as a cashier. I got moved all around, sometimes stuck in the ladies' department. It was just a shitty minimum wage job, but I hated going in every day. Didn't help that I was a raging alcoholic drug user and always felt terrible, either. They had me work 40 straight days will no day off at one point, but kept me under 40 hours each week, so no OT.
 
Telemarketing for a bullshit "charity" that preyed on senior citizens.
 
Hollywood film/tv extra

Warehouse under Angel Stadium

Scorekeeper for adult softball league
 
Working at super market dealing with piece of shit customers and co workers. For me working for other people or serving other people in customer service capacity. You realize lots of cunts out there...
Worked at a Beverages and More! (BevMo) during college which is a glorified liquor store chain and I can relate on working in customer service being the worst.

My current job more or less sucks but you build a thick skin after a while and people are generally pretty thankful. We get paid well in California so that makes up for shitty situations at work.
 
Working on a drilling rig with a bunch of cokeheads. We'd work like 40 hour shifts, which is no problem for a cokehead but for a wholesome dude like me it was torture. Plus our rig was a piece of shit and was breaking down all the time.

I would've done the coke to get through it, but since I was the greenhorn they never offered me any in case I was undercover or something

Only thing good about the job is we couldn't work whenever it rained so lots of days off
 
worked at a natural gas storage plant installing new supports for the pipeline and some cocksuckers out of Minnesota got the contract and decided to treat all the local Tradesmen like shit.
 
When I was 18, I did work experience for 6 weeks at a small supermarket in a part of a shopping mall that was otherwise abandoned at the time.

A lack of sunlight, and a strong scent of lemon bleach tormented me for 36 hours a week, for which I was paid nothing. I've had harder and more unpleasant jobs, but I got paid for those, at least.
 
I worked a temp job at a local bank. They were reorganizing their filing system. My job was to take the papers out of the filing cabinets, remove all staples and paper clips, and put the papers in neat stacks. 40 hours a week. I asked if I could bring in a radio to listen to, but they said no.
 
I was a server at Johnny Rockets. Sucked so bad I walked out one day. It was a high school job though, they're supposed to suck.

411 operator was another rough job that I gutted out for a little while during college breaks.
 
LOL at stocking shelves being the worst job you've had. I would consider you extremely lucky friend
 
I was air filter inspector and boxer at a factory. A new set of 12 huge filters would come out every 30 seconds. I would have to inspect them, remove the bad ones and replace them, put them in a box and seal it up and then set it on another belt. Every 30 seconds. Non stop. For 12 hours other than breaks.

Truly a job that should be done by a robot. I run 20 miles for fun, so physically and mentally I'm not a bum. But that job broke me. If you fall behind on a few sets, you're behind for hours drowning in filters.

Only job I've ever quit with no notice. Job was so bad that if I called in sick nearly everyone in my crew would take a sick day too so they didn't have to fill in for me
 
Worked for a homeless charity. I was an office junior at the time. I genuinely enjoyed it but my supervisor was a nutjob. She really had it in for me, really made my life hell and I developed crazy anxiety from it.
Last i heard, auditors found some fishy shit and management (including her) got cleared out.
Had to email her for a reference couple years back, awkward
 
Canadian Tire. Walked out after a week. Most customer service jobs are shit tho, same with factory/warehouse jobs.
 
Army.

It was part slavery, part prison, and part communism.
 
Well I did work in Mc D's for 2 hrs before I walked out saying I cant do this shit so I dont really think of that as a past job lol

Working nights in a supermarket with no radio for 2 years stacking the same isle was pure hell.
 
