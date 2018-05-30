Whats the worst job you ever had?

I was air filter inspector and boxer at a factory. A new set of 12 huge filters would come out every 30 seconds. I would have to inspect them, remove the bad ones and replace them, put them in a box and seal it up and then set it on another belt. Every 30 seconds. Non stop. For 12 hours other than breaks.



Truly a job that should be done by a robot. I run 20 miles for fun, so physically and mentally I'm not a bum. But that job broke me. If you fall behind on a few sets, you're behind for hours drowning in filters.



Only job I've ever quit with no notice. Job was so bad that if I called in sick nearly everyone in my crew would take a sick day too so they didn't have to fill in for me