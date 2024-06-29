What's the right thing to do here?

I was at my buddies house watching the presidential debate. Both are fantastic candidates but it got repetitive so we stepped into the garage so he could show off his new electric vehicle. He figured he'd jump on the bandwagon due to the impending global warming crisis. Just doing his part I guess.



His wife brought out a couple of their new pitbull puppies. The cutest one named he named "Diaz". My friend has been a huge Diaz fan ever since he took rounds 1, 3 and 5. I'm not usually a fan of pitbulls but I guess statistically they're safer than chihuahuas.



The wife is a server and was telling us she had a bad day because she was running the take out counter and people weren't tipping. Not even the measly 25% that the tablet prompts. (Not trying to turn this into a tipping thread, to me it's like circumcision, some do, some don't).



But it was during this discussion that little puppy Diaz started chewing on a football near by (not to be confused with a soccer ball)



I said "he's a feisty little guy, hope you got him vaccinated"

and the friend says "we're not those type of people"

I say "vaccine people?"

He says "you know what I'm talking about."



I really didn't but since there was a lull in conversation I said goodbye and started walking home.



(Incoming controversy)



The street was clear so I began cutting across early rather than use a crosswalk. A bicyclist began yelling at me from the sidewalk about safety.



I yelled back "nice huffy!" Sarcastically.



He yelled back "nice pants!"



I was wearing shorts so I took that as him being flustered and me taking the W.



After he peddled away I found a $5 bill laying near where he had been stopped. Do I turn this in somewhere or just lean it against the nearest light pole like people do with hub caps? It feels wrong to just keep it.