Whats the next best business idea?

kahiljabroni

kahiljabroni

I'm talking one that could be started by any average Joe, have high margins and high success rates, and one that capitalizes on current trends.

For example 30 years ago I knew several families that started tanning huts. They became very wealthy in a short period of time. For whatever reason being tan, at any cost was very in at the time.

Also know some that started pet grooming and lodging around the same time. They really capitalized on the trend of people considering pets as family and spending on them accordingly.

I'd say maybe ten years ago it was scooping up any property near water and turning it into an abnb. Feel like that is oversaturated already.

15 years ago was probably a great time to open up a craft beer store.

All these trends are easy to spot looking back. What's the next one going forward though?

Any ideas sherbros?
 
I'm getting an idea

giphy.gif
 
I'm talking one that could be started by any average Joe, have high margins and high success rates, and one that capitalizes on current trends.

For example 30 years ago I knew several families that started tanning huts. They became very wealthy in a short period of time. For whatever reason being tan, at any cost was very in at the time.

Also know some that started pet grooming and lodging around the same time. They really capitalized on the trend of people considering pets as family and spending on them accordingly.

I'd say maybe ten years ago it was scooping up any property near water and turning it into an abnb. Feel like that is oversaturated already.

15 years ago was probably a great time to open up a craft beer store.

All these trends are easy to spot looking back. What's the next one going forward though?

Any ideas sherbros?
A virtual STD clinic for all the sex Redditors will be having in the metaverse
 
Cmon sherbros....we've got some of the greatest minds on earth here. Let's hear some solid ideas
 
Dial a blowjob? Like Uber Eats for getting off.

I'm sure you have a pretty enough mouth for it TS ;)
 
Some sort of new social media app Ala tik tok that can take the world by storm. Twitter became obsolete same way Facebook did, threads is just riding the coattails.

Something in that space that is innovative, but not sure what that would entail.
 
As a kid my dream job was to go outside and find a bunch of cool looking rocks on the ground and then buy a shop and put them on the shelves for people to buy.

Brick and mortar is going by the wayside these days so maybe you can go outside and find rocks and put them on your internet store for purchase?
 
As a kid my dream job was to go outside and find a bunch of cool looking rocks on the ground and then buy a shop and put them on the shelves for people to buy.

Brick and mortar is going by the wayside these days so maybe you can go outside and find rocks and put them on your internet store for purchase?
Think the inventor of the pet rock made millions.
 
What about a smart TV app with an AI that makes it to where John Madden or whoever you want can announce the games? You could even have Goldie announcing UFC fights again.
Apps are a great way to strike it rich but most people can't design an app.
 
