Whats the next best business idea?

I'm talking one that could be started by any average Joe, have high margins and high success rates, and one that capitalizes on current trends.



For example 30 years ago I knew several families that started tanning huts. They became very wealthy in a short period of time. For whatever reason being tan, at any cost was very in at the time.



Also know some that started pet grooming and lodging around the same time. They really capitalized on the trend of people considering pets as family and spending on them accordingly.



I'd say maybe ten years ago it was scooping up any property near water and turning it into an abnb. Feel like that is oversaturated already.



15 years ago was probably a great time to open up a craft beer store.



All these trends are easy to spot looking back. What's the next one going forward though?



Any ideas sherbros?