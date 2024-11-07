What's the most predictable fight you've ever watched?

don't ask said: I'm re-watching UFC 30 and Tiki vs Sherk inspired this question (even though I couldn't have predicted the finish), I haven't watched it since it happened but, knowing what I know now about these two fighters, every moment of that fight wsa the most predictable thing I'd ever seen.



I remember that fight, I used to be a big fan of Sean Sherk.. the dude was crazy strong, he is underrated, his grappling was very high level and he was so strong that he could power out of anything.Would have loved to have seen him fight in todays UFC, you just don't get US fighters like that anymore, US fighters into all the bro science nonsense and silly rabbits food and seeds and hitting lights on a wall, got no strength on the bones.I used to go to King of the Cage events a lot and saw him fight there live, he is so strong, he was suplexing this ATT guy to hell and throwing him around.