What's the most predictable fight you've ever watched?

don't ask

don't ask

I'm re-watching UFC 30 and Tiki vs Sherk inspired this question (even though I couldn't have predicted the finish), I haven't watched it since it happened but, knowing what I know now about these two fighters, every moment of that fight wsa the most predictable thing I'd ever seen.

What fights do you think you could have scripted ahead of time?
 
As a Diaz fan, Nick vs GSP was about as accurate as I pictured it happening back in the Strikeforce days. Diaz getting grapplefucked, taunting, Diaz having some advantage on the feet but getting negated by GSP’s takedowns.

Nick did not have the tools to deal with GSP’s wrestling. Predicted a decision too.
 
Conor vs Khabib
Cain vs Jds 1
Jones vs Chael
Merab vs OMalley
Jiri vs Alex
BJ Penn vs Yair
 
Jones v. Gane
Jones v. Gane
Many Sherdoggers would have disagreed with you before the fight XD
I remember getting into arguments with people on here that swore to me that Gane would show Jones what HW was all about XD
 
I was very confident Eddie Alvarez was going to TKO RDA. He was just a really bad match up, Eddie had the TDD and defensive clinch to keep it at range and had better striking and power.

On top of that RDA is a southpaw opening him up more to right hands. I felt like Eddie was going to catch him with a right hand and finish him.
 
don't ask said:
I remember that fight, I used to be a big fan of Sean Sherk.. the dude was crazy strong, he is underrated, his grappling was very high level and he was so strong that he could power out of anything.

Would have loved to have seen him fight in todays UFC, you just don't get US fighters like that anymore, US fighters into all the bro science nonsense and silly rabbits food and seeds and hitting lights on a wall, got no strength on the bones.

I used to go to King of the Cage events a lot and saw him fight there live, he is so strong, he was suplexing this ATT guy to hell and throwing him around.
 
Luthien said:
Many Sherdoggers would have disagreed with you before the fight XD
I remember getting into arguments with people on here that swore to me that Gane would show Jones what HW was all about XD
How do you post this but then your answer was Ronda and Holly which was arguably the biggest upset of all time.

What's going on in that noodle of yours?
 
