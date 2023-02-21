What's the longest you've driven in distance/time in 1 go?

meauneau said:
I did 1,600 km in 24h. Map shows 20h but I stopped a few times for 4h in total.

EDIT: that's 994 miles.
Brisbane to Sydney and back with 2 hours sleep in Sydney. Would not recommend doing it but, due to Covid border closures looming at the time it was necessary to do things very fucking quick that day. So roughly 1840km
 
I was staying in PEI and was supposed to take a ferry to get to Cape Breton Island. The ferry caught on fire so we ended up having to drive the long way. Was about an 8 hour driving day total.
 
Woldog said:
Recently did Central Coast to Gold Coast and back with a 30min break. Only got a bit tired the last 2 hours
 
Phoenix AZ to San Francisco CA = 751 miles

I did that trip both to and from multiple times and it's about all I can handle before I get too fried from driving.
 
Milano-Blois 904km (561 miles), took 11hours iirc, started during night and did just a 30min stop for breakfast + occasional quick piss stops

Same day after short sleep break had to drive 2+ hours to see stuff in the area, but no idea how many extra km i added



Btw it's all an absolute joke compare to the life truck drivers do
No idea how their lif is in America, but here they have to do ridicolous long turns and are pressured by their boss to do illegal shit like break mandatory rest breaks and do themselves loading unloading
From the little i've been told must be hell of a life
 
Drove from Breckinridge, Colorado to Austin, Tx straight through. Wasn’t too bad; around 14.5 or 15 hours if I remember correctly.
 
8 hours. I hate long drives. But there was a time an oil tanker turned over on the L.I.E and I was stuck in-between exits for 9 9 hours. It was before cell phones. My wife thought I was dead. One of the shittiest days of my life. People were pissing and shitting in buckets. I watched a woman's older kids as she took her baby on a 3 mile hike to get to a gas station for milk. People were sleeping on their hoods. There was also a huge accident pile up behind us so it was the perfect storm of shit.
 
I drove 1200km with 2 stops in my VW convertibke back in '97

Fell asleep at the wheel maybe 100km before the finish line. Lucky for me a truck hit his horn and woke me up. I'd slowed to about 40kph on the highway but was somehow driving in a straight line.

Moral of the story is 1100km is my limit.
 
12h, Quebec City to Cleveland
(went to see Lebron twice, never seen him play, fucker took a day off each time)
10h + often, Qc City to Philly or NYC or Boston
(Boston is closer)

I'm used to it.
I'm from Quebec City, family father side are from a town call 7-ìles
It's a 7hrs + car ride.
I do this 2-3 times per year.
 
800 miles or so. From Philadelphia to Joliet, Il. I was on my way to California.
 
Probably Eastern Long Island to North Carolina. Nothing too crazy.

Or Philly to Quebec... but I stopped in Central NY, so not sure if it counts.
 
