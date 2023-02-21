What's the longest you've driven in distance/time in 1 go?

Brisbane to Sydney and back with 2 hours sleep in Sydney. Would not recommend doing it but, due to Covid border closures looming at the time it was necessary to do things very fucking quick that day. So roughly 1840kmI did 1,600 km in 24h. Map shows 20h but I stopped a few times for 4h in total.
EDIT: that's 994 miles.
1.200 km. Don t know how many freedoms that is.I did 1,600 km in 24h. Map shows 20h but I stopped a few times for 4h in total.
EDIT: that's 994 miles.
1.2 kilometers and you....drove?1.200 km. Don t know how many freedoms that is.
Recently did Central Coast to Gold Coast and back with a 30min break. Only got a bit tired the last 2 hoursBrisbane to Sydney and back with 2 hours sleep in Sydney. Would not recommend doing it but, due to Covid border closures looming at the time it was necessary to do things very fucking quick that day. So roughly 1840km