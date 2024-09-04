Whats the longest layoff an MMA fighter has come back from?

I remember going to the Shamrock vs Gracie III fight in Houston in 2016 and randomly running into Mark Hall in the lobby of the Toyota Center wearing his own shirt that had to have been from like 1996. He was talking about trying to make a comeback to fight Shamrock, he never fought but that would have been a 19-20 year layoff in between fights. I imagine that fight had a lot of old timers wanting to make a comeback that year. I always liked Hall on those old UFC tapes as a kid and he was super nice guy that night, that was the highlight of that whole weekend/show actually the fights sucked. I seen a guy wearing a 1996 Mark Hall "The Cobra" shirt and went to compliment him about it and he turned around and it actually was Mark Hall lol, too awesome.