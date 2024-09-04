Whats the longest layoff an MMA fighter has come back from?

I found this list for boxing on a forum post from 2004:
Doc Odum 22 yrs. 11 mos. Dentist comes back at age 46 after 1 bout in 1956
Freddy DeKerpel 21 yrs. 3 mos. Belgian heavy returns in draw against Coopman
Levi Forte (?)confirm? 20 yrs., 10 mos. Former Floyd Patterson foe returns in 4-round loss
Jerry Evans 20 LH Contender – to be checked
Jean-Pierre Coopman 18 yrs. Former Ali opponent returns against DeKerpel
Bobby Halpern 18 yrs. Clubfighter returned after prison stretch
Carlos Palomino 17 yrs. 6 mos. Former welter champ went 4-1
Kenny Lane 16 yrs., 9 mos. Perennial lightweight contender returned at age 50
Tony Ayala 16 yrs., 9 mos. Rapist went 5-1 before being arrested again
Fred Houpe 16 yrs. 5 mos. Somehow gets licensed after being retired - blind in one eye
Not really much info like this for MMA comebacks though, Ruas 6 years, Rutten 7 years, Miletich 15 years seem to be the big ones and our fellow Sherdoger in this thread coming back after 7 years is impressive. Any fight aficianados here can think of any others? Maybe in Japan?