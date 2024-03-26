What's the last item you bought at Amazon?

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
31,585
Reaction score
41,203
I bought these snow boots for $29.99


71RLRnJkNFL._AC_UY900_.jpg
 
I got in my basket right now :
Venom Muay Thai shorts 2x
Comfort socks without rubber
Natural whey no flavor 2x
Gym bag for gloves 2x
Hand bandages 3 x
Bamboo charcoal - try to get smell out of gloves
Test boosting sup - try it out

282.82 €

Before I order need to check if my shin guards are good or If i need new ones. Actually more concerned with if there's a "bag" for them. Keeping sweaty gloves and shin guards with sports clothes is a recipe to get a rash.
 
Trabaho said:
I got in my basket right now :
Venom Muay Thai shorts 2x
Comfort socks without rubber
Natural whey no flavor 2x
Gym bag for gloves 2x
Hand bandages 3 x
Bamboo charcoal - try to get smell out of gloves
Test boosting sup - try it out

282.82 €

Before I order need to check if my shin guards are good or If i need new ones. Actually more concerned with if there's a "bag" for them. Keeping sweaty gloves and shin guards with sports clothes is a recipe to get a rash.
Click to expand...

Very nice, sounds like a bargain with all the stuff you got.
 
Ignoring Kindle books of which there are about 15 , 24 bottles of regular Coca Cola . Not for me, my wife drinks it.
 
TheTickG said:
Nice!

How comfy are they? Good for rain too? What brand?
Click to expand...

Very comfortable and very light and it's good with water, my feet were never wet when I stepped in a deep puddle.

Also it's not laced, so easy to put on.

For some reason I can't post the link, but it's called Eagsouni Mens Boots.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,711
Messages
55,301,866
Members
174,722
Latest member
Jdog4190581

Share this page

Back
Top