What's the last item you bought at Amazon?

I bought these snow boots for $29.99
I got in my basket right now :
Venom Muay Thai shorts 2x
Comfort socks without rubber
Natural whey no flavor 2x
Gym bag for gloves 2x
Hand bandages 3 x
Bamboo charcoal - try to get smell out of gloves
Test boosting sup - try it out
282.82 €
Before I order need to check if my shin guards are good or If i need new ones. Actually more concerned with if there's a "bag" for them. Keeping sweaty gloves and shin guards with sports clothes is a recipe to get a rash.
Nice!
Nice!
How comfy are they? Good for rain too? What brand?