Pious Augustus said: What if he fought a lot of 5 rounds fight night main events? or better yet finished his opponent within 3 rounds, is "more on the line" the only argument?



would that undermine title defenses of past legends who didn't really have much on the line compared to today, as UFC was much less famous and the pay was less.





Does that make McGregor the goat? since he fights with more things on the line than any other fighter Click to expand...

Wtf are you talking aboutMore on the line is when fighters give their best or worst performances because it’s for being the best in the world, the world champion, with a belt on the line. There is inherently much more pressure.5 round headline fights is close, but it’s not the same. But yes, if someone beat all their opps or finished them in 5 rounds and the champion only fought half the level of comp and did worse, then I would expect the challenger to be the favorite.Idk what you are asking or trying to get at bro. You asked for the difference and I told you, and then you made up some weird Mcgregor = goat argument when I didn’t even know we were arguing