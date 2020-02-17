What's the best security camera setup?

Lots of people have the ring doorbell camera but it seems rather limiting and I'm not sure how I feel about a subscription either. Think I might prefer just to pay for it all at once even if it's more expensive.

They have this lorex system at Costco with 4 outdoor cameras and a DVR. I like the idea of having my own DVR rather than paying for a cloud service, but if have to run long ass wires to every corner of my house from the DVR.

Some cameras have motion detection but most people I know turn off the alerts because they say even on the least sensitive setting it gets triggered by cats and whatnot.

Wyze cams look really good and cheap but they seem to really be hesitant to make one that can withstand the weather.

What do Bros?

Do you have cameras outside and are you happy with them?
 
Just another way for the government to spy on you in the privacy of your own home. Or hackers.

Get a dog and a gun imo that's all you really need
 
I have two Arlo cameras that catch activity coming from the street. I can't really afford the more extensive and robust system that I want. Unfortunately my doorbell is in a bad position for a doorbell camera, though there is a mount which might give it the right angle, so I have a camera mounted on a corner of the house that lets me catch the front door.

I would never put a camera or Alexa system in my house to capture activity because I assume that the company or government could spy on me. I'm much less concerned about that happening outside my house.

My main concern is catching someone coming from the street to break into my house or steal mail and packages off the front porch or something from the garage or possibly breaking into the backdoor. So my cameras are positioned to capture activity in those zones. The next step is to get solar panels so I don't have to keep charging the batteries in the cameras.
 
I have a hikvision camera and NVR I got on BHvideo. The NVR and camera are POE so you don’t need AC power, it’s powered off the Ethernet cord. So the Ethernet is the only cable you will need to worry about.

I suggest if you do buy a camera and nvr set up off BHvideo and not amazon. Amazon is cheaper but people say the camera and systems on there are lower quality and have backdoors security issues.
 
I have Blink. Five indoor and two outdoor. Wireless. Love it. No problems.
 
CE196BE4-7989-4B60-B9B6-C512881B9145.jpeg

pretty sure this is the one I have. If you read on IPcamtalk forum many people say avoid wireless systems because of security issues and also they can fail when you need them most.
 
Just buy signage warning of security cameras on property.
 
I saw a misdelivered neighbor's catalog had some little cube camera that said it had motion detector. Might be good to hide a few around entrance.
 
I have Ring... Three spotlight cameras around the perimeter of my place and also a video doorbell pro. The cameras are battery with solar.
I don't really want or need constant recording or local storage and as they're filming outside only I'm not too phased about privacy or getting hacked.
I really just want the motion detection and alert capability, with some basic subsequent video to check out.
So ring is a nice simple option for me and works well for my needs.
One thing I notice with the wifi/battery cams is that there is always a slight delay when it starts recording motion. I have 100mbpa internet and a MiMo wifi mesh which has strong wifi everywhere so it's definitely something integral to the cameras. The wired doorbell works fine. Just something to keep in mind if you wanna go wireless and battery.
I have my modem and router on a UPS so the battery cams keep going if there is a power outage
 
Get a German shepherd for outside and a Pitt for inside and thank me later
 
I used to work in the biz. The guy mentioning bhvideo isn't wrong.

Cameras have some serious downfalls.

1) the sensor will deteriorate as time goes by. In a few years it'll look slightly blurry.
2) they actually can't see the faces of black ppl at night, lol
3) they tend to run on software like a smartphone, but less smart, so they are vulnerable to software quirks and failure right when you needed them.
4) someone can just bust the camera

I could go on, but you get the idea. If you want a camera, just get one with poe ethernet and a huge sd card and replace the sd card every year or so.
 
I have a cheap Harbor Freight system. They came with 2 motion sensing cameras and can handle up to 4 cameras. At the time I purchased them they were on sale for $199. Extra cameras were about $97 each so I bought 2 systems. The cameras are wireless as far as the video connection but are wired for power. I have them plugged into a battery backup so they will work if the power goes out. They use SD cards and can be set up several ways as either motion sensing or constant recording that overwrites the memory. I installed these in 2016. They didn't have remote monitoring available then but the new version does. They also sell a version with 4 cameras that can monitor up to 8 but the cameras are wired to the receiver.

The downside to onsite recording is that if someone breaks in, they can take the recording. My two monitors help with that because one is hidden and they aren't likely to look for a second one.

I also have wireless motion sensing alerts that they often have on sale for $9.99. It detects anything moving and sends a signal to an indoor unit. They are battery powered so they can be mounted anywhere. I use them like a doorbell. They are sensitive so I had to set them up facing away from the road or passing cars would set them off.
 
What kind of shithole do you guys live in where you need security cameras?

Anyways... I would probably put a picture of mine outside. Who the hell would dare to try to rob a 6'8, 350lbs ripped blackbelt Sherdogger?
 
Just rig your house to blow if someone breaks in.

source.gif


That'll learn'em!
 
SalvadorAllende said:
What kind of shithole do you guys live in where you need security cameras?

Anyways... I would probably put a picture of mine outside. Who the hell would dare to try to rob a 6'8, 350lbs ripped blackbelt Sherdogger?
Click to expand...

We live in a land of drug addicts. They have to steal to support their habit. The legal system doesn't want the expense of keeping them locked up so they are back on the streets and stealing again in short order. If you do anything to them, the legal system is only too happy to take everything you own.
 
