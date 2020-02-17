What's the best security camera setup?

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 30,519
- Reaction score
- 42,573
Lots of people have the ring doorbell camera but it seems rather limiting and I'm not sure how I feel about a subscription either. Think I might prefer just to pay for it all at once even if it's more expensive.
They have this lorex system at Costco with 4 outdoor cameras and a DVR. I like the idea of having my own DVR rather than paying for a cloud service, but if have to run long ass wires to every corner of my house from the DVR.
Some cameras have motion detection but most people I know turn off the alerts because they say even on the least sensitive setting it gets triggered by cats and whatnot.
Wyze cams look really good and cheap but they seem to really be hesitant to make one that can withstand the weather.
What do Bros?
Do you have cameras outside and are you happy with them?
They have this lorex system at Costco with 4 outdoor cameras and a DVR. I like the idea of having my own DVR rather than paying for a cloud service, but if have to run long ass wires to every corner of my house from the DVR.
Some cameras have motion detection but most people I know turn off the alerts because they say even on the least sensitive setting it gets triggered by cats and whatnot.
Wyze cams look really good and cheap but they seem to really be hesitant to make one that can withstand the weather.
What do Bros?
Do you have cameras outside and are you happy with them?