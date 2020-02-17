What's the best security camera setup?

I have a cheap Harbor Freight system. They came with 2 motion sensing cameras and can handle up to 4 cameras. At the time I purchased them they were on sale for $199. Extra cameras were about $97 each so I bought 2 systems. The cameras are wireless as far as the video connection but are wired for power. I have them plugged into a battery backup so they will work if the power goes out. They use SD cards and can be set up several ways as either motion sensing or constant recording that overwrites the memory. I installed these in 2016. They didn't have remote monitoring available then but the new version does. They also sell a version with 4 cameras that can monitor up to 8 but the cameras are wired to the receiver.



The downside to onsite recording is that if someone breaks in, they can take the recording. My two monitors help with that because one is hidden and they aren't likely to look for a second one.



I also have wireless motion sensing alerts that they often have on sale for $9.99. It detects anything moving and sends a signal to an indoor unit. They are battery powered so they can be mounted anywhere. I use them like a doorbell. They are sensitive so I had to set them up facing away from the road or passing cars would set them off.