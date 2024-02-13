What's the best online MMA betting site

I have been living in Vegas for the past 4 yrs or so. So I've just been betting the casinos I got a new job offer I will be working with Norwegian cruise lines as a nurse assistant. I will be leaving here on the 23rd for training then I get flown out to Hawaii to start work? I used to only use bovada but I never see people mention it anymore so which sites are the best I don't do Bitcoin or Bitcoin withdraw or any crap like that what do you recommend.

Thank you
 
Pretty much have to deal in crypto nowadays. Maybe it's different in Europe, but in the states the only way I've found is using crypto. And betonline is the best in terms of customer service, odds, reputation, and not crushing limits too quickly.
 
The Disasters said:
Pretty much have to deal in crypto nowadays. Maybe it's different in Europe, but in the states the only way I've found is using crypto. And betonline is the best in terms of customer service, odds, reputation, and not crushing limits too quickly.
What? Before I moved to Vegas I would always deposit using my debit card that's not an option anymore?
 
I haven’t had any issues with Bovada personally. I make withdrawals every month or so. Easy, quick, painless. Just don’t deposit with a CC or your info might get stolen. Also, they post lines once they’re already pretty stale. Betonline posts odds early and I prefer them. For that one reason I’ll probably switch over soon. But not once in all my years has bovada withheld money from me.
 
Stat_Collector said:
betany , betus, betonline

bovada is very shady, i stop using them a while back.
Mackronus said:
I haven’t had any issues with Bovada personally. I make withdrawals every month or so. Easy, quick, painless. Just don’t deposit with a CC or your info might get stolen. Also, they post lines once they’re already pretty stale. Betonline posts odds early and I prefer them. For that one reason I’ll probably switch over soon. But not once in all my years has bovada withheld money from me.
Yea I never had an issue with bovada either when I used them
 
guesswhoseback said:
Yea I never had an issue with bovada either when I used them
i had unknown charges on my balance. not from bets. when i withdrew the money and stop using them, i came back 6 months later and found a -80 balance, they claimed i did chargebacks. showed them my bank statements and they never got back to me.
 
