What's the best online MMA betting site

guesswhoseback
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Sep 9, 2020
- Messages
- 4,389
- Reaction score
- 1,798
I have been living in Vegas for the past 4 yrs or so. So I've just been betting the casinos I got a new job offer I will be working with Norwegian cruise lines as a nurse assistant. I will be leaving here on the 23rd for training then I get flown out to Hawaii to start work? I used to only use bovada but I never see people mention it anymore so which sites are the best I don't do Bitcoin or Bitcoin withdraw or any crap like that what do you recommend.
Thank you
Thank you