What's the best and worst MMA movie in your opinion?

Mack Yancy

Mack Yancy

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 28, 2022
Messages
3,238
Reaction score
3,445


I think Never Back Down is 00s popcorn DVD junkfood, but it takes itself just seriously enough to be watched sincerley as well as just a dumb fun time. The performances are all consistently good too. Despite how 2008 this film is, it doesn't really date itself too badly. It's the only MMA movie I've rewatched more than once.



This movie is terrible gold to me. Very few things are as entertaining as Ken Shamrock attempting an acting career. Danny Trejo playing a Cartel villian named 'Max Burrito' taunting how he wants to fuck Ken's wife while motorboating her should be enshrined in the national film registry.
 
Best: Bloodsport
2nd Best: Kickboxer
3rd Best: Lionheart
4th Best: Death Warrant
 
BLOODSPORT #1 !!!!


thumbs-up-approval.gif




Worst? too many to pick from
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,458
Messages
56,322,424
Members
175,165
Latest member
bradley_barcocacola

Share this page

Back
Top