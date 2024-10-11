What's the best and worst MMA movie in your opinion?





I think Never Back Down is 00s popcorn DVD junkfood, but it takes itself just seriously enough to be watched sincerley as well as just a dumb fun time. The performances are all consistently good too. Despite how 2008 this film is, it doesn't really date itself too badly. It's the only MMA movie I've rewatched more than once.







This movie is terrible gold to me. Very few things are as entertaining as Ken Shamrock attempting an acting career. Danny Trejo playing a Cartel villian named 'Max Burrito' taunting how he wants to fuck Ken's wife while motorboating her should be enshrined in the national film registry.