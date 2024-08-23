What's the actual state of drug testing in the UFC right now?

When they announced they were dropping USADA for this new operation and USADA claimed it was because they wouldn't ignore Conor's violations, most people assumed that the UFC was setting themselves up to be as shady as possible with no accountability.



Does anyone know how the new company is doing? Do we have any reason to believe that they're testing and upholding the standards, rules and regulations in a trustworthy manner? Has anyone seen any news sources talking about this?



(Also, is it true that knockouts have decreased since they brought in the new gloves? I've seen people claiming this and we must have had enough fights since the new gloves were introduced to extract meaningful data to examine.)