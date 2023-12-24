Whats good on Apple TV ?

Hope for the best on your surgery and recovery my fellow sherbro. Happy holidays.

From the shows that I saw from Apple TV I have a few suggestions for you that kinda fit with your mentioned shows that you have seen.





Top of the list, highly recommend:

Severance - sci fi, dystopian, drama, psychological, thriller, the biggest company *ehem their version of Apple* has this new tech out that allows people to separate their work brain part from their day to day brain part, so you clock in your 8 ~ 10 hours at work in seconds then you are free to enjoy your normal life basically like two separate versions of yourself in the same body, work you and normal day you and each has memories of their respective parts of the day only.

Long story short thrilling drama ensures. Might just be the best series I have seen in recent years. - 1 season out, working on the second.



Silo - sci fi, drama, thriller, post apocalypse, dystopian, 10k humans for generations are now living in a big underground bunker mega-structure... or are they ? - 1 season out, working on the second.

PS: shows main character from episode 2 onward, first one is the world building and setup.



See - sci fi, drama, action, post apocalypse, humans are now blind, the world returned to the bronze age, tribes and war, Jason Momoa's blind fury-ing up with his sword - 3 seasons out, show finished.





Other recommendations:

Black Bird - trying to buddy up a serial killer in prison to get info on him so the main character can get out.



Invasion - alien invasion from the perspective of several people in different parts of the world, slow burn, not a lot of classic action you would expect so heads up.. think Independence Day but with just a quarter of the actual action set pieces , mixed reviews for season 2 that I have yet to see.



Monarch Legacy of Monsters - Godzilla TV show, currently watching, decent start, not a lot of monsters cause TV series, heard it has some so so middle episodes, but overall good production.

Shrinking - comedy, smart, fast, good characters that get heavy here and there the shrink part.





Movies:

Finch

The Greatest Beer Run Ever

CODA

Tetris





Heard good things about:

For All Mankind

Foundation

Physical

The Morning Show