Whats good on Apple TV ?

jeff7b9

jeff7b9

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Jan 20, 2013
Messages
23,741
Reaction score
33,584
I have major shoulder surgery Jan 2nd, then a LOT of time to kill.

I have Apple TV but the only thing I have watched on it is Ted Lasso, which I loved.

What else is good?

Recent or recentish shows I enjoyed for reference:

The Last Of Us
Stranger Things
Shameless
Black Mirror & Electric Dreams
Mr Inbetween
Ted Lasso
Peripheral (mainly as "eye candy")

The Drop
Dune
Ready Player One
Creed
 
I enjoyed the first two episodes of Foundation but that's as far as I've got.
 
In no particular order, these were at least ok:

Home Before Dark
Liaison
Slow Horses (good)
Invasion
After Party Season 1 (haven't gotten past S2E1 or E2 because it was shit)
Beastie Boys documentary
Foundation Season 1
Tehran
the Ayelet Zurer show
Surface(?) the show about the black woman who lost her memory
Now and Then (?) the show shot in Spanish and possibly edited to remove bare boobs
Cha cha Real Smooth, the Dakota Johnson movie
Silo
Blue Bird
Edris Alba hijack show

This is only what I can think of.

Borderline:
the show about the woman looking into serial killer victims

Skippable:
Monarch
Essex Serpent (?) the Claire Danes & Loki drama
Echo 3
 
Last edited:
GSP_37 said:
In no particular order, these were at least ok:

Home Before Dark
Liaison
Slow Horses (good)
Invasion
After Party Season 1 (haven't gotten past S2E1 or E2 because it was shit)
Beastie Boys documentary
Foundation Season 1
Tehran
the Ayelet Zurer show
Surface(?) the show about the black woman who lost her memory
Now and Then (?) the show shot in Spanish and possibly edited to remove bare boobs
Cha cha Real Smooth, the Dakota Johnson movie

This is only what I can think of.
Click to expand...
The first season of Tehran was great but the start of the second season was Meh to me. Did it get better?
 
Hope for the best on your surgery and recovery my fellow sherbro. Happy holidays.
From the shows that I saw from Apple TV I have a few suggestions for you that kinda fit with your mentioned shows that you have seen.


Top of the list, highly recommend:
Severance - sci fi, dystopian, drama, psychological, thriller, the biggest company *ehem their version of Apple* has this new tech out that allows people to separate their work brain part from their day to day brain part, so you clock in your 8 ~ 10 hours at work in seconds then you are free to enjoy your normal life basically like two separate versions of yourself in the same body, work you and normal day you and each has memories of their respective parts of the day only.
Long story short thrilling drama ensures. Might just be the best series I have seen in recent years. - 1 season out, working on the second.

Silo - sci fi, drama, thriller, post apocalypse, dystopian, 10k humans for generations are now living in a big underground bunker mega-structure... or are they ? - 1 season out, working on the second.
PS: shows main character from episode 2 onward, first one is the world building and setup.

See - sci fi, drama, action, post apocalypse, humans are now blind, the world returned to the bronze age, tribes and war, Jason Momoa's blind fury-ing up with his sword - 3 seasons out, show finished.


Other recommendations:
Black Bird - trying to buddy up a serial killer in prison to get info on him so the main character can get out.

Invasion - alien invasion from the perspective of several people in different parts of the world, slow burn, not a lot of classic action you would expect so heads up.. think Independence Day but with just a quarter of the actual action set pieces , mixed reviews for season 2 that I have yet to see.

Monarch Legacy of Monsters - Godzilla TV show, currently watching, decent start, not a lot of monsters cause TV series, heard it has some so so middle episodes, but overall good production.
Shrinking - comedy, smart, fast, good characters that get heavy here and there the shrink part.


Movies:
Finch
The Greatest Beer Run Ever
CODA
Tetris


Heard good things about:
For All Mankind
Foundation
Physical
The Morning Show
 
Do you have Max? There is a ton of good stuff on there. I usually only get AppleTV when a season of Ted Lasso comes out , then cancel after that.

Drive to Survive (Formula 1) on Netflix is also great!
 
Severance was good.

I also enjoyed this show. About Koreans that got stuck living in Imperial Japan and shows the multi-generational story of one family.

 
For All Mankind
Masters of the Air (the Air Force version of Band of Brothers will FINALLY start airing next month)
 
Severance and Silo are the standouts, especially if you like sci fi.

Foundation is an entertaining watch but no more than that, the 7/10 rating is accurate. The half of the story that focuses on the empire is good but there are questionable narrative and casting choices in the 'foundation' half of the story.
 
As much as we loved Ted Lasso, we've been unable to find anything else we like on AppleTv. I absolutey hated Greyhound, despite the fact I'm a huge war film and Tom Hanks fan. There's a ton on Max and Disney+ that we enjoy. If you haven't seen Jack Ryan and you don't have Prime, see if they offer a trial. It's excellent and gets better as the seasons progress.
 
Masters of the Air premieres on Apple TV and its supposed to be really good.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,185
Messages
54,982,705
Members
174,538
Latest member
Sheri

Share this page

Back
Top