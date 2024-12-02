Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
All you hear is negatives, what kind positives are there?
- I think be able to communicate with family and friends in a easy real time way is beneficial.
- To be honest it's a form of entertainment also.
- Sherdog forums is a form of social media and I think it's been more beneficial to me than damaging.
- You get to learn different things from all kinds of people that you probably will never meet, exchanging ideas.
- Possibility of meeting someone meaningful to your life.
