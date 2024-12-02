Social What's are the positives of social media?

All you hear is negatives, what kind positives are there?

- I think be able to communicate with family and friends in a easy real time way is beneficial.
- To be honest it's a form of entertainment also.
- Sherdog forums is a form of social media and I think it's been more beneficial to me than damaging.
- You get to learn different things from all kinds of people that you probably will never meet, exchanging ideas.
- Possibility of meeting someone meaningful to your life.
 
KBE6EKCTAH_CCP said:
Do anonymous boards really count? I am not sure.
Good question, but you are still using it for some sort of satisfaction. You wouldn't go on here if you weren't getting fix off it in some form.
 
too many to name. I learn about things all the time on all kinds of subjects and all kinds. Communication is a great upside, not that I do a lot of that but people who would formerly just completely drop out of people's lives forever because of a move or a change in jobs are able to stay in touch. Accessiblity to all sorts of people, I've communicated with several of the famous people's who's work Ive admired over the years, that would be much more difficult in the world I grew up in.

Of course there are just as many downsides but that wasn't the question.
 
People can show off their talents(music, art, etc). Unfortunately, 99℅ are talentless hacks who just make those stupid react face thumbnails. Fuck them.

