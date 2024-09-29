Movies What's a movie that actually scared you and didn't let you sleep?

13Seconds

13Seconds

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Dec 17, 2015
Messages
26,403
Reaction score
52,700
When I was a kid I got my hands on Evil Dead (1981) at the local store. Didn't thought much of it and was arrogant enough to watch.

Wasn't scared while watching but the fear kicked in afterwards.

Couldn't sleep with the lights off for like a month after. Probably spent atleast three nights in the living room with the lights on.

Closest after that was Paranormal Activity. I was a grown man at that point, and was fine while watching it in the theater. As soon as I got home though... No fun.

Other suggestions?
 
First film that came to mind for me is Candyman.

Other ones.

Not a film, but a TV show Unsolved Mysteries. Something about that music scared the shit out of me.
 
I think I was 8 or 9 when Hellrazor 2 was on HBO
 
My Wedding Video.


Although if you run it backwards the groom makes a break for it and jumps backwards into a taxi and escapes.
 
The Shining when the hag gets out of the tub legit scarred me as a child. Fuck you Kubrick!
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
First film that came to mind for me is Candyman.

Other ones.

Not a film, but a TV show Unsolved Mysteries. Something about that music scared the shit out of me.
Click to expand...
Candyman wasn't scary to me since he didn't have a gun
 
Spam On Rye said:
The Shining when the hag gets out of the tub legit scarred me as a child. Fuck you Kubrick!
Click to expand...
That scared me too. Can’t even remember how old I was but had trouble sleeping the night I watched it for my first time.
 
When I was 7 or 8 it was Freddy for sure. I remember having this dream about being out at my grandparents farm. I was out by the barns in the middle of the night, and Freddy was after me. I still get goosebumps thinking about it.
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
First film that came to mind for me is Candyman.

Other ones.

Not a film, but a TV show Unsolved Mysteries. Something about that music scared the shit out of me.
Click to expand...
I take it you mean the 90's one. Tony Todd had a scary aura about him for sure. Have you seen the 2019 sequel?
 
My parents let me watch horror movies when I was 8-9 years old lol.

I used to rent different ones with lawnmowing money from the video store up the street

I could watch nightmare on elm street and Friday the 13th titles without issue. I found Halloween boring when I was a kid. Only once I got older did I appreciate things like atmosphere and score.

Leviathan I think was the first one that spooked me because of how the monster could spread.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,406
Messages
56,259,444
Members
175,135
Latest member
lewisnerbaska

Share this page

Back
Top