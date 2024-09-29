When I was a kid I got my hands on Evil Dead (1981) at the local store. Didn't thought much of it and was arrogant enough to watch.



Wasn't scared while watching but the fear kicked in afterwards.



Couldn't sleep with the lights off for like a month after. Probably spent atleast three nights in the living room with the lights on.



Closest after that was Paranormal Activity. I was a grown man at that point, and was fine while watching it in the theater. As soon as I got home though... No fun.



Other suggestions?