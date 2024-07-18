What's a good reason to cheer for a fighter to lose?

In another thread, I saw someone say that they hoped Perreira lost because his fans are so shitty. Then they got mocked for wanting a fighter to lose because of their fans. It got me thinking: what do you think are legitimate reasons to cheer for a fighter's defeat?

I tend to cheer against shitty people, cheaters, recipients of Dana White Privilege and people who damage the sport.

The worst reason I ever cheered for a fighter to lose: I dated a girl who said Mayhem Miller reminded her of an ex who used to fart when he was sad so I always wanted Miller to fart sadly after that
 
ThaiSexPills said:
If they’re boring.

I’m cheering Anaklaev to lose because not only is he boring but if he becomes champ, we will only see one garbage title fight every 1.5 years and it’ll always be in the Middle East. Hope Poatan crushes him
Anaklaev is great. Knocked out Johnny Walker twice, Ion hulk twice, and Anthony Smith. He had one bum fight with Jan out of 5 good performances. But generally he is exciting.

I normally cheer for the other guy to win than for a fighter to lose. But I yes I do cheer against cheaters like Jones in mma and Ryan Garcia in boxing.
 
I mean I don't think its bad to cheer for a fighter to lose if them losing opens up more interesting matches for the division.
 
Missing weight. No one in their right mind is rooting for Gastelum.
 
I'll sometimes root for a fighter to lose if they're fighting against a fellow countryman. For example, I always cheered on GSP, and rooted for his opponent to lose, in part because GSP is Canadian.
 
When someone is given a gift title shot due to a favorable matchup and marketability.

To be a champ you should need to work your way up through contenders, not just matchup well against one guy.
 
religious beliefs/fighting someone from your home country is what I would think would be most popular. For example rarely do brazilians root for the non brazilian fighter in a matchup
 
Did any MMA fighter that's gone on to become a multiple weightclass champion earn that 2nd belt by going through contenders?

Definitely the majority of them did not.
 
I cheered for Conor to lose to Mayweather and for Thompson to lose to Woodley just to see their fans meltdown. It was glorious.

I now root against Sean Strickland and khazmat because I just can't stand them. Khazmat is the best seller at Wolf tickets the UFC has seen in a time and I just didn't like Sean. Sean is out here calling men not men and I'm pretty sure Sean has never been in serious relationship with a woman.
 
