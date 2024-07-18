What's a good reason to cheer for a fighter to lose?

In another thread, I saw someone say that they hoped Perreira lost because his fans are so shitty. Then they got mocked for wanting a fighter to lose because of their fans. It got me thinking: what do you think are legitimate reasons to cheer for a fighter's defeat?



To me:



-they're a cheater (Jones)

-they're shitty people (Jones, Conor)

-they get Dana White privilege, have rules bent and broken for them, or are getting an easy path through matchmaking and other pressures the UFC can exert (Jones, Conor, Colby, O'Malley, Khamzat)

-they're damaging to the sport (anyone who's had a division held up for them)

-you have no interest in watching them fight (shitty kickboxers)



The worst reason I ever cheered for a fighter to lose: I dated a girl who said Mayhem Miller reminded her of an ex who used to fart when he was sad so I always wanted Miller to fart sadly after that