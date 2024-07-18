What's a good reason to cheer for a fighter to lose?

don't ask
Special Secretary of Shitposting
@red
- Joined
- Feb 4, 2022
- Messages
- 9,850
- Reaction score
- 17,302
In another thread, I saw someone say that they hoped Perreira lost because his fans are so shitty. Then they got mocked for wanting a fighter to lose because of their fans. It got me thinking: what do you think are legitimate reasons to cheer for a fighter's defeat?
I tend to cheer against shitty people, cheaters, recipients of Dana White Privilege and people who damage the sport.
The worst reason I ever cheered for a fighter to lose: I dated a girl who said Mayhem Miller reminded her of an ex who used to fart when he was sad so I always wanted Miller to fart sadly after that
I tend to cheer against shitty people, cheaters, recipients of Dana White Privilege and people who damage the sport.
The worst reason I ever cheered for a fighter to lose: I dated a girl who said Mayhem Miller reminded her of an ex who used to fart when he was sad so I always wanted Miller to fart sadly after that
Last edited: