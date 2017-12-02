What would you say your opinion on hunting is?

C

cck311**

Banned
Banned
Joined
Dec 20, 2010
Messages
608
Reaction score
148
1) I support all hunting as long as it is legal and ethical.
2) I support people hunting as a means of obtaining meat, but not trophy hunting.
3) I despise hunting of any kind.
4) Other.

If you answered other, then specify what your opinion is. Personally, I fall in the number one category.
 
1 and 2, I guess. I wouldn't really call hunting solely for trophies ethical in the first place.

And hunting without eating in the case of things like farm maintenance and nuisance control is sensible.

But some people do mental gymnastics to frame the joy they take in killing as something other than what it is.

ExplodingVarmintsVideo.jpg
 
Last edited:
I don't care. Growing up I spent every summer in my grandparents ranch. Hard to feel bad about animals dying once you've had to kill a bunch of them.
 
I have no problem with hunting as long as it isn't canned hunting and is done legally.
 
1. Btw just because you are going after a big trophy buck, elk, etc doesn't mean you aren't going to eat the meat. I think there is a big difference between a trophy elk and Jaguar for example.
 
I think people who eat meat and think hunting is barbaric are hypocrites. And people who don't eat meat for ethical reasons are tards.
 
RerouteToRemain said:
Yeah let's drive the truck to the feeder and blast some deer. Never been a fan of that either.
Click to expand...
I'm not big on that either. The only thing I hunt is coyotes and I do that more for the art of calling then anything. But right now I'm getting $30-$50 unskinned so that's a nice income boost.
 
More ethical than getting your meat from the grocery store, which I also support.


Also with #2 I dont know where people get the idea that trophy hunters just waste the meat. That's not true. It's made up and perpetuated by those with an anti-hunting/anti-gun agenda. And no, I dont trophy hunt or hunt at all, I dont even fish. That's just really dirty and fake to argue that way and I think most people can see right through it.
 
No problem with people who utilize their game for food.

I don’t support of protest trophy hunters. Not a fan of it at all but mot going to argue with people over it.
 
Not into it myself, but slowly over the years became tired of being a hypocrite..if done responsibly, and with respect and honor, I'm good with it...maybe even one day I could, who knows..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,050
Messages
54,971,104
Members
174,534
Latest member
Trainedobserver

Share this page

Back
Top