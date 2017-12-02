What would you say your opinion on hunting is?

1) I support all hunting as long as it is legal and ethical.
2) I support people hunting as a means of obtaining meat, but not trophy hunting.
3) I despise hunting of any kind.
4) Other.
If you answered other, then specify what your opinion is. Personally, I fall in the number one category.
2) I support people hunting as a means of obtaining meat, but not trophy hunting.
3) I despise hunting of any kind.
4) Other.
If you answered other, then specify what your opinion is. Personally, I fall in the number one category.