What would you say the mood is in the painting?

I'm writing a visual analysis for an art class that I'm in and one of the topics I need to discuss in my analysis is the mood. I figured I'd get the 'berry's input to see if y'all land in the same relative area I'm thinking, or even present a different perspective of mood.I have all the other bits covered, just getting ideas on this part.I do not have any artist information or any other info about the piece.Have fun... or don't. Don't let me tell you what to do.So what would you the mood is here?