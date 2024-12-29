What would you have done here?

Or, I guess, I'm asking what your training would have you do?







This happens so quickly (with shaky camera work) that I can't even really make out what happens, but I can tell you that, even in training, I've never seen anyone do a seoi nage on a strike so flawlessly. Even on my best day in training, I would have blocked the strike, completely unable to flow into the throw like this. All of my training is based on blocking this type of club attack.



I'm just in awe of this cop and want to know what his training background is.