What would you have done here?

don't ask

don't ask

Special Secretary of Shitposting
@Silver
Joined
Feb 4, 2022
Messages
13,005
Reaction score
24,680
Or, I guess, I'm asking what your training would have you do?



This happens so quickly (with shaky camera work) that I can't even really make out what happens, but I can tell you that, even in training, I've never seen anyone do a seoi nage on a strike so flawlessly. Even on my best day in training, I would have blocked the strike, completely unable to flow into the throw like this. All of my training is based on blocking this type of club attack.

I'm just in awe of this cop and want to know what his training background is.
 
1 v 1

billy-sole-predator.gif
 
Did you read the comments champ?

There are about 20 comments of people noting it as a demonstration, not a real confrontation. Could be wrong still, but...

It was fluid and well executed regardless. Pulled off in a true moment would certainly be even more amazing.
 
This was not done in anger. When I posted this in the judo sticky a fair old while ago, it emerged later that this was a police training exercise.

That said, if someone is swinging at you like that with a machete a seoi-nage is a pretty good technique to counter it. But do people with bladed weapons, especially larger ones, really use them like that? I wouldn't want to train under that assumption only to find myself facing a genuine attacker who has the three brain cells necessary to understand that with a machete he doesn't need to swing it like he's pitching a fastball to fuck me up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,541
Messages
56,721,022
Members
175,376
Latest member
aman07

Share this page

Back
Top