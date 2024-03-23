Social What would you do if your kids did this?

This is a pretty old video but I just seen this. Apparently the boy is 15 not 12 like the first video said. And he is 260 pounds with mental disorder.

Tough situation but I would put him up for orphanage or adoption. If no place wanna take him I'm sending the fatty to a butcher. Aint nobody wrecking my house like that come out unscathed.



 
Non joke answer?

If the youth is that dangerous to themselves / others and that unstable you need institutional level help.

Dude needs a stay in a psych facility.
 
i am half that weight so no kid of mine will ever be that big...vids like these always feel clickbaity and serve as reaction porn with very little insight to whole situation. but to answer your question, i dunno...
 
8I6WSje.gif
 
Get rich off of the free money given to me by idiots?
 
I would kick my ass I mean really beat the shit out-of myself. For my child to do that I completely failed as a parent.
 
