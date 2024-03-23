Fengxian
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Jul 8, 2023
- Messages
- 484
- Reaction score
- 5,725
This is a pretty old video but I just seen this. Apparently the boy is 15 not 12 like the first video said. And he is 260 pounds with mental disorder.
Tough situation but I would put him up for orphanage or adoption. If no place wanna take him I'm sending the fatty to a butcher. Aint nobody wrecking my house like that come out unscathed.
Tough situation but I would put him up for orphanage or adoption. If no place wanna take him I'm sending the fatty to a butcher. Aint nobody wrecking my house like that come out unscathed.