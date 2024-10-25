What would happen if a UFC fighter steps into the cage, taps out and walks away?

Only Here for Attachments said: Probably have their purse withheld and license to fight revoked. Click to expand...

I don’t think they can withhold your pursue, they can’t make you fight.What if you just say you got scared or didn’t feel like fighting once you stepped in there.The show money’s condition is literally to show.You can quit a fight for any reason.I mean I don’t see how instantly tapping would be that different from being jabbed once and you were like “fuck this, that hurt, I’m out”