What would happen if a UFC fighter steps into the cage, taps out and walks away?

What if a fighter decides that they are retiring, and does one more fight with the intention of just tapping out instantly and taking the show money?
Any repercussions? I assume you’d be blackballed from the industry but if you are retiring anyways… any fighter ever done something like this?
