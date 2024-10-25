What would happen if a UFC fighter steps into the cage, taps out and walks away?

What if a fighter decides that they are retiring, and does one more fight with the intention of just tapping out instantly and taking the show money?

Any repercussions? I assume you’d be blackballed from the industry but if you are retiring anyways… any fighter ever done something like this?
 
Then that fighter only gets his $3K show money and not his $3k win bonus
 
I think they’d have to pretend to fight a little bit
 
I don’t think they can withhold your pursue, they can’t make you fight.

What if you just say you got scared or didn’t feel like fighting once you stepped in there.

The show money’s condition is literally to show.

You can quit a fight for any reason.

I mean I don’t see how instantly tapping would be that different from being jabbed once and you were like “fuck this, that hurt, I’m out”
 
The fighter would spontaneously combust.
 
TJ Dillanshaw
 
Royce kind of did that -- had his corner throw in the towel instead of tapping, but same thing.
 
