What would be your reincarnation choice?

You will be allowed to choose the animal you are reincarnated as, when you pass (yes we are assuming reincarnation is a thing) so which animal would you choose?



I am thinking dog will be at the top of the list for many, but you have no control over where you will be born and some dogs live horrid lives in certain countries. Cats would be similar.



Any top predator might be a good choice but but even they do not tend to gentle end of life.



I am thinking a killer whale or dolphin would be my choice. they are generally very protected when young and once adults face few real enemies. Not sure how their ending years play out though.