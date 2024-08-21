What would be your reincarnation choice?

C

ChosenOne

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 2, 2024
Messages
309
Reaction score
464
You will be allowed to choose the animal you are reincarnated as, when you pass (yes we are assuming reincarnation is a thing) so which animal would you choose?

I am thinking dog will be at the top of the list for many, but you have no control over where you will be born and some dogs live horrid lives in certain countries. Cats would be similar.

Any top predator might be a good choice but but even they do not tend to gentle end of life.

I am thinking a killer whale or dolphin would be my choice. they are generally very protected when young and once adults face few real enemies. Not sure how their ending years play out though.
 
I'd rather not get in reincarnated but if I had to, something with as little cognitive awareness as possible. No struggle, no pain, no awareness at all. Being a dog of a loving family sounds nice but dogs have too much capacity for pain and there are lot of sick fucks in the world who do sick shit to animals.

Jellyfish, mollusk, or some kind of brainless microorganism would be my choice.
 
Orca is a good choice. Male lion maybe. I mean, ya you gotta throw down once in a while, but most of the time you just have a harem of females, have sex, and they do all hunting for you while you get to eat first.
 
6c6b9cf5dfca96a348e566c552a67314--ur%C8%99i-grizzly-grizzly-bears.jpg
 
Canada Goose.

I can bully children in the park.

I can fly, and my body is a boat.

angry-goose.jpg
 
pugilistico said:
I'd rather not get in reincarnated but if I had to, something with as little cognitive awareness as possible. No struggle, no pain, no awareness at all. Being a dog of a loving family sounds nice but dogs have too much capacity for pain and there are lot of sick fucks in the world who do sick shit to animals.

Jellyfish, mollusk, or some kind of brainless microorganism would be my choice.
Click to expand...
That is an interesting way to consider this question.
 
Tortoise or sloth. I move about that fast now, so easy transition
 
TheNinja said:
Orca is a good choice. Male lion maybe. I mean, ya you gotta throw down once in a while, but most of the time you just have a harem of females, have sex, and they do all hunting for you while you get to eat first.
Click to expand...
I've watched enough nature shows to know the male lions life is not a easy one. Not every male lion makes it to be King of a pride. Many Batchelor males live tough lives in smaller bands or roving brothers, if they cannot stake out their own territory, and they are often hunted and killed by kings, unless they manage to kill him first. Also a lion who suffers one serious injury while taking down the biggest game (as Male get pulled in to doing) or in fights with other lions or hyenas will lose his pride. But ya, if you manage to become King, or one of his trusted brothers, life would be good while it lasted.
 
If you did not narrow it down to animals I would love to get reincarnated as a foam roll in a female yoga studio, but alas.
I would like to be a dolphin or a whale, yhey are cool and have relatively little troubles.
 
An Eastern water dragon. They live in my area. I've seen their life consist of swimming, eating, sunbaking with an occasional easy tree climb. Doesn't look that hard.
 
Alien being that's more advanced than our species.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

pugilistico
What animal would be your limit?
2 3 4
Replies
77
Views
1K
biscuitsbrah
biscuitsbrah

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,245,725
Messages
56,070,470
Members
175,060
Latest member
CatMendoza

Share this page

Back
Top