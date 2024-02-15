What would be a great game that hasn't been created thus far?

MXZT

MXZT

Steel Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
30,799
Reaction score
39,631
Besides some sort of virtual reality game I guess or someone creates the holodeck.

What else is out there?

Any ideas?
 
A great pirate game. Sea of Thieves was fun but repetitive. They nailed the PvP aspect though. Something less cartoonish and more GTA on the high seas.

An online Shadowun RPG. Be fun to go on runs with friends or a group of randoms (think GTA style heists) and have cybered gunfights, magic, drones and matrix shenanigans integrated into missions, along with an open world to randomly cause chaos
 
A ww2 simulator tower defence. The last battle in Saving Private Ryan kind of idea.

Any sort of open world sandbox that's based on the real world. How cool would that be, even if it was just based on low resolution google maps data. Some sort of imaginative city building game where youd have to move around the planet to find/trade for resources. If they included the real names and features of present day countries, it would be a great learning tool.
 
Thrawn33 said:
A great pirate game. Sea of Thieves was fun but repetitive. They nailed the PvP aspect though. Something less cartoonish and more GTA on the high seas.

An online Shadowun RPG. Be fun to go on runs with friends or a group of randoms (think GTA style heists) and have cybered gunfights, magic, drones and matrix shenanigans integrated into missions, along with an open world to randomly cause chaos
Click to expand...
Pirate game for sure. People always say Black Flag, but it was barely a pirate game, and all the AC stuff bogged it down. My dream would basically be Rimworld on a ship, balancing personalities and strengths of crew, then just Sid Meier ship combat and much better on-land sections. There have been so many that get this or that right but nothing is ever the total package.
 
MXZT said:
Besides some sort of virtual reality game I guess or someone creates the holodeck.

What else is out there?

Any ideas?
Click to expand...

Heist game where you have to crack the safe, that would be pretty dope sir.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,073
Messages
55,119,823
Members
174,622
Latest member
DrederickH8m

Share this page

Back
Top