A "fair" life would see the government take everyone's kids shortly after birth. Raise them in a homogenous education facility and then release them into the world accordingly. The kids would never know who their birth parents were and the economic/social advantages that parents give their kids would be mitigated. Kids would succeed or fail solely on their individual merit since they would all be cycling through the same preparation.



Tangentially, I wonder what it would do the birth rate. The cost of raising your kids disappears so there's no economic limitation on how many you can have. But I would imagine that lots of women would probably not want to go through 9 months of pregnancy just to hand their baby off to the state.