What will you remember Izzy most for after he retires?

Dude was no doubt a phenomenon, both inside the cage with his amazing performances, but also outside the cage with his trash talk and charisma. The back and forward between him and Marvin Vettori was epic... he totally butchered Vettori at that press conference. And last but not least, his life and death war with Gastelum is still considered by many as the best mma fight ever.

And if you look at who he beat, it's easily to argue that he is the greatest MW ever. He might not have as many title defenses as Anderson, but he more than makes up for it with way better quality wins than Silva.
 
Amazing fighter, he made striking great again.

That being said: he will mainly be remembered for bringing a very scary man to the UFC...
 
The man who summoned Alex Pereira. Real talk though, he'll be remembered as a great champion. He had a hell of a run. Hall of Famer no doubt
 
tenor.gif


The humping of Costa
 
I will always remember his comeback KO against Pereira for the MW belt. Especially impressive with the way Pereira has dominated since that loss, in the LHW division. I will also remember him as an exciting fighter, one of the few I really look forward to watching nowadays.
 
Will be thankful to him for coaxing Poatan to MMA.

Had the same problem that other counter strikers had, fighting to the activity level of his opponent, which is why he had quite a few stinkers.

Hespect him fo being one of the more active modern champs.
 
An accomplished kickboxer to ufc champ but no sub game which disqualifies him for an mma great

imo
 
I don't think I will remember him at all 10 years after he retires.
1727646140592.png
 
Great fighter, great champion.

The outside stuff needs no remembering.
 
Latest posts

