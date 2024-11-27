What will become of Cancelled McGregor if the UFC drops him?

82fb922243b511ed911101117567899b.jpg
 
Business as usual? He keeps partying on yachts and in night clubs and Dee sticks by his side.
 
He will never fight again in the UFC so it would have zero effect on him. We will probably see him in the future fighting against Jake Paul
 
Pequeño Corey said:
Business as usual? He keeps partying on yachts and in night clubs and Dee sticks by his side.
92489539-0-image-a-1_1732612337144.jpg


She looks absolutely dead behind the eyes and is probably terrified of him. People are calling her a rape apologist and stuff, claiming she’s just staying for the money when he’s most likely been abusing her for years.
 
He won't be able to maintain his current lifestyle for very long. He will either die of a drug binge or go on a Bob Sapp tour of getting his ass kicked monthly for money.
 
he has enough money to ride it out

and enough people around him to keep him from OD'ing or getting behind the wheel of a car. Rape charges are just a slap on the wrist for someone like him.

it will be interesting to see how his kids turn out though. most likely not good. they'll see a drug addicted womanizer and equate that with being successful.
 
payton said:
92489539-0-image-a-1_1732612337144.jpg


She looks absolutely dead behind the eyes and is probably terrified of him. People are calling her a rape apologist and stuff, claiming she's just staying for the money when he's most likely been abusing her for years.
Yea who the hell knows what kind of dynamic their situationship has. Maybe she's ok with the arrangement and he largely pretends she doesn't exist. She basically raises the kids and materialistically has whatever she wants in perpetuity. She might even have an occasional tryst with the pool boy or the amazon driver. Not saying this is ideal or the kind of life I would want for my daughter, but it's her decision.
 
Prob come out with his own crypto currency, dupe everyone into unvesting, steal their money, then shack up with Sam Bankman-Fried
 
I guess on the good side this will probably get him in the cage quicker as he needs to be the news for something besides this cluster F he has going on.
 
payton said:
92489539-0-image-a-1_1732612337144.jpg


She looks absolutely dead behind the eyes and is probably terrified of him. People are calling her a rape apologist and stuff, claiming she's just staying for the money when he's most likely been abusing her for years.
Not sure about the Irish laws but they're not married so not sure how much money she's entitled to if she leaves him....
 
In all honesty, if he doesn't own up to his demons, either an Andrew Tate role where he riles up angry young men/boys (the only remaining Conor fans) as a way to grift, or succumbs further into substance abuse descent, cocaine isn't cheap.
 
Pequeño Corey said:
Yea who the hell knows what kind of dynamic their situationship has. Maybe she's ok with the arrangement and he largely pretends she doesn't exist. She basically raises the kids and materialistically has whatever she wants in perpetuity. She might even have an occasional tryst with the pool boy or the amazon driver. Not saying this is ideal or the kind of life I would want for my daughter, but it's her decision.
I'm pretty sure they have an agreement like many stars do. The wives know women will be throwing themselves at there man every where they go. Just don't bring it home and don't bring a disease home.
 
