What will become of Cancelled McGregor if the UFC drops him?

payton said:



She looks absolutely dead behind the eyes and is probably terrified of him. People are calling her a rape apologist and stuff, claiming she's just staying for the money when he's most likely been abusing her for years.

Yea who the hell knows what kind of dynamic their situationship has. Maybe she's ok with the arrangement and he largely pretends she doesn't exist. She basically raises the kids and materialistically has whatever she wants in perpetuity. She might even have an occasional tryst with the pool boy or the amazon driver. Not saying this is ideal or the kind of life I would want for my daughter, but it's her decision.