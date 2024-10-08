What were the most anticipated fights in UFC history???

L

Lionheart7167

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 8, 2013
Messages
686
Reaction score
882
Not necessarily the biggest (those would all go to Conor)....

but the most anticipated? The ones that got fairweather fans, hardcores and media in a frenzy??? I'm excluding Conor because most of his fights were EVENTS

Here's a few I recall.

Ortiz/Liddell- The second one did the numbers, but as a fan, I remember the first fight feeling really, really special
Cormier/Jones- Both undefeated. Real scorn. Real excitement.
Cain/JDS- First primetime fight on FOX. Felt like the legit two best were going at it. No one knew who would win that.
Randy/Sylvia- There was a lot of buzz about Randy's return. No one gave him a chance, but everyone was interested
Rampage/Evans- HEAT


Honorable to PRIDE's Fedor/Crop Cop
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,230
Messages
56,310,283
Members
175,157
Latest member
Lodevic-747

Share this page

Back
Top