What was your most prized possession you had stolen from you?

I had a guitar I drove 6 hours to purchase (lefty guitars are hard to come by), it was a beauty. D'Angelico Bowery acoustic with a one of a kind tone. I brought it to a gig as a backup and some wayward swinging dick snatched it out my trunk when I was loading out. That was a real kick in the pants.



Another time my house got robbed, bunch of shit got stolen. Stereo equipment, this that and the other thing. Called the cops and all that. When it was over I went in the fridge to eat my Italian sub and they nicked that too. For whatever reason that pissed me off the most.