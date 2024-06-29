  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

What was your most prized possession you had stolen from you?

whocares

whocares

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Dec 10, 2022
Messages
1,201
Reaction score
1,707
I had a guitar I drove 6 hours to purchase (lefty guitars are hard to come by), it was a beauty. D'Angelico Bowery acoustic with a one of a kind tone. I brought it to a gig as a backup and some wayward swinging dick snatched it out my trunk when I was loading out. That was a real kick in the pants.

Another time my house got robbed, bunch of shit got stolen. Stereo equipment, this that and the other thing. Called the cops and all that. When it was over I went in the fridge to eat my Italian sub and they nicked that too. For whatever reason that pissed me off the most.
 
When I was rehabbing my knee after surgery at my brothers house for a few months....about 16 years ago.
(my bathroom was all the way on the other side of my apartment so I stayed with my brother, he helped me out)

Well my apartment was in a ghetto ass neighborhood and I'm guessing someone figured out that I wasn't home.
They kicked in my door stole 250 DVDs, my stereo, my speakers, my playstation 2, TV, and a pound of bud when they took my safe.

Altogether it was about $5000-$6000 gone with the wind.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

ProEra
What was the easiest job you have ever had?
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
1K
TheTickG
TheTickG

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,561
Messages
55,766,585
Members
174,922
Latest member
Paralel

Share this page

Back
Top