What was your favorite year for UFC?

2013 was my favorite. So many interesting storylines and fights. Every card felt like you were watching something monumental happen or seeing a superstar in the making



Ubereem descending to overeem, walking out with the most cocky entrance, getting late KO'd by big foot silva

Jose Aldo vs Frankie Edgar, edgar dropping down a weight class in an attempt to become the 3rd multidivision champ

GSP vs Nick Diaz, "george here selling you wolf tickets"

Mark Hunt's resurgence culminating in a showdown with JDS. Hunt was a huge fan favorite at the time. It was surreal to see him get this far

Renan barao destroying the BW division who some believed to be p4p #1



The rise of WMMA with Ronda Rousey's first card in a dominating performance over Liz Carmouche

Bendo vs Pettis 2, a rematch from the fight that brought you the most jaw dropping wall kick ever

TRTfort on a tear, bisping loses an eye, rockhold eats a spinning kick from hell



Conor Mcgregor's incredible fight in a dominating performance over max holloway

Mark Hunt vs big foot silva in one of the best fights of the last decade

Cain vs JDS 3, cain brutalizes JDS in a fight that took years off JDS's career



GSP vs Hendricks, GSP has never been pushed like this. A lot of people doubted Hendricks. Thought it'd be another GSP decision. Hendricks brought GSP to an incredible back and forth fight that many believed hendricks to have won

Jones vs Gustafsson, Jones felt invincible. His reach, his fight IQ, his ability to adapt. The man just took out a laundry list of former champs. And then gustafsson brought the fight to him and made him feel beatable. Again a fight many thought gustafsson to have won

Rousey vs Tate 2, this fight was the fight to solidify WMMA to the fans. A real feud and a beautiful armbar by rousey to snap tate's arm



Silva vs Weidman 1/2, the spider loses his crown. It felt like this man dominated for a century. Didn't matter how dire the circumstance, he always found a to win and put on a show. But weidman finally took him out by fearlessly marching forward. But we thought Silva was taunting too much. We needed to serious Silva. We needed a rematch. And in that same year, Weidman dominated him in the first round, and shattered Silva's tibia with a ruthless check. Literally watching the spider break to conclude the year was horrifying for me and every other fan. I felt like shit. Couldn't even log into sherdog because I didn't wanna see the hate threads. Feared this was the last time I'd see him fight. But looking back he had a great career afterwards. And I'd like to think of it as the insanity needed to top off such an incredible year.