What was up With Niko Price and Alex Morono Being on the Main Card?

That fight was absolutely miserable (only good thing about it was that Niko Price overperformed and got the win) but both guys were fighting in slow motion and just terrible all around

They could've had Jailton vs Romanov on the main card and that would've been a first round finish between two ranked HWs and actually relevant to the title picture

Wish a journalist had asked this at the press conference
 
That was low level WMMA type of fighting, and I usually like watching both those guys.

I know Morono stepped up on short notice, but man he looked so amateurish with his tinkle-toes movement and literally no power on any of his shots.

Price looked almost comically slow, like he was underwater, and kept spamming this weird half overhand right, half hammerfist strike, which missed nearly 100% of the time.

Both dudes looked like half dead zombies in there.

Bizarre card overall.

Islam and Dustin saved the main card from being possibly one of the all time worst PPVs.
 
this fight was an embarrassment to the card. i hate being too harsh on 2 guys who go out and put it all on the line, but the level of sloppiness was cringe. morono looked like he was black-out drunk by the third. niko not finishing him was bad
 
