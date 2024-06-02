What was up With Niko Price and Alex Morono Being on the Main Card?

That was low level WMMA type of fighting, and I usually like watching both those guys.



I know Morono stepped up on short notice, but man he looked so amateurish with his tinkle-toes movement and literally no power on any of his shots.



Price looked almost comically slow, like he was underwater, and kept spamming this weird half overhand right, half hammerfist strike, which missed nearly 100% of the time.



Both dudes looked like half dead zombies in there.



Bizarre card overall.



Islam and Dustin saved the main card from being possibly one of the all time worst PPVs.