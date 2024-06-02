What was up With Niko Price and Alex Morono Being on the Main Card?

That fight was absolutely miserable (only good thing about it was that Niko Price overperformed and got the win) but both guys were fighting in slow motion and just terrible all around
They could've had Jailton vs Romanov on the main card and that would've been a first round finish between two ranked HWs and actually relevant to the title picture
Wish a journalist had asked this at the press conference
They could've had Jailton vs Romanov on the main card and that would've been a first round finish between two ranked HWs and actually relevant to the title picture
Wish a journalist had asked this at the press conference
Last edited: