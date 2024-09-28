What was the last great MMA fight? A fight that you would rate a 10/10.

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I'd say this one.
That I actually watched live? Prolly Jiri vs Glover.
I haven't rewatched but the suspense and constant reversals of momentum were crazy live. I remember saying at the time it was the most excited I'd been watching a card in years, even tho the guy I was rooting for lost.Great pick, that was more like a 9/10 for me. But it's close to a 10 indeed.