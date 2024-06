ProEra said: For two summers in high school I lived in south Florida with my grandad, I worked in the IT department of the company he’s in the administration of, I didn’t do shit but answer phones and post funny shit on the internet lol



IT helpdesk is an easy job it was good money for a high school kid though Click to expand...

Data Analyst for Tesla. I started at 8:30 and finished my daily reporting around 10:30. The rest of the day I'd either hang out with the IT manager to my left, or the transportation manager to my right. The building GM's office was right behind my desk so sometimes he'd call me in there to help him with something on his computer or to show me a youtube video. He'd also give me a piece of whatever his little daughter baked over the weekend.A few months of doing that, we were told that our entire building was being laid off but they gave us a two month warning. My boss told me to show up, clock in and out during the two months but she didn't care what I did in between and they didn't need my reporting anymore. So I'd clock in and mostly hang out with the transportation manager. We'd take 2 lunches or go to the mall and walk around. Someone had brought a playstation and hooked it up in the lobby so others would sit there watching Netflix all day. I got a good severance package too just for sticking it out.