What was so good about UFC 302 main event?

MigitAs

MigitAs

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Oct 10, 2011
Messages
8,214
Reaction score
11,415
Two major talking points have emerged from the aftermath of UFC 302. First is everyone saying how boring most of the card was, especially the co-main event. Second (and the reason people aren’t calling 302 worst PPV of all-time) is how good the main event was. So what made this fight so entertaining?

Was it Dustin doing better and looking better than most people expected (without a single Gilly attempt!), or Islam looking worse? Was it just the competitive nature of the matchup? Why do you think this fight is being talked about as a FOTY candidate?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Corrado Soprano
Rumored The Boxing & UFC main event purses from this weekend
2
Replies
21
Views
412
Pechan
Pechan
helax
  • Sportsbook Event
Good Dog UFC 302 Edition
2
Replies
25
Views
568
Krixes
Krixes
Corrado Soprano
Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, and Jon Anik set to commentate UFC 302
2
Replies
23
Views
440
legcramp
legcramp
Black9
News UFC 302 Co-Main: Sean Strickland vs Paulo Costa - June 1st
Replies
13
Views
477
World eater
World eater

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,670
Messages
55,643,866
Members
174,871
Latest member
Pavy

Share this page

Back
Top