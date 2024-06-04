What was so good about UFC 302 main event?

Two major talking points have emerged from the aftermath of UFC 302. First is everyone saying how boring most of the card was, especially the co-main event. Second (and the reason people aren’t calling 302 worst PPV of all-time) is how good the main event was. So what made this fight so entertaining?



Was it Dustin doing better and looking better than most people expected (without a single Gilly attempt!), or Islam looking worse? Was it just the competitive nature of the matchup? Why do you think this fight is being talked about as a FOTY candidate?