What Up-and-Coming Heavyweights should I be looking out for in 2025?

650lb Sumo
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Aug 25, 2021
- Messages
- 9,408
- Reaction score
- 22,718
Obviously Jailton is fighting Spivac on the 18th of January. Surprisingly they're third fight down on the Prelims. Anyway that would be a significant win for him.
Mick Parkin, 10-0, is fighting Tybura on the 22nd of March. Quite a step up in competition so we'll see what he's really made of.
Gaziev I feel has lost a lot of steam since the Rozenstruik stoppage. He's also 34. Still he's fighting Thomas Peterson on the 1st of February, and if he were to put a string of wins together again he could move up to some bigger names again.
Despaign's hype train is not only derailed but rusting upside down in a weed-grown ditch. Tallison Teixeira is the next big, tall, aggressive finisher coming up so we'll see what Tafa does with him on the 8th of February. Tafa is a fairly heavy debut opponent so he's obviously being taken seriously.
Mick Parkin, 10-0, is fighting Tybura on the 22nd of March. Quite a step up in competition so we'll see what he's really made of.
Gaziev I feel has lost a lot of steam since the Rozenstruik stoppage. He's also 34. Still he's fighting Thomas Peterson on the 1st of February, and if he were to put a string of wins together again he could move up to some bigger names again.
Despaign's hype train is not only derailed but rusting upside down in a weed-grown ditch. Tallison Teixeira is the next big, tall, aggressive finisher coming up so we'll see what Tafa does with him on the 8th of February. Tafa is a fairly heavy debut opponent so he's obviously being taken seriously.