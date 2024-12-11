What Up-and-Coming Heavyweights should I be looking out for in 2025?

Obviously Jailton is fighting Spivac on the 18th of January. Surprisingly they're third fight down on the Prelims. Anyway that would be a significant win for him.

https%3A%2F%2Fbucketeer-e05bbc84-baa3-437e-9518-adb32be77984.s3.amazonaws.com%2Fpublic%2Fimages%2F7833e0c8-ec51-41de-b36c-5bee8c3ee547_5232x3488.jpeg


Mick Parkin, 10-0, is fighting Tybura on the 22nd of March. Quite a step up in competition so we'll see what he's really made of.

GettyImages-1563273140.jpg


Gaziev I feel has lost a lot of steam since the Rozenstruik stoppage. He's also 34. Still he's fighting Thomas Peterson on the 1st of February, and if he were to put a string of wins together again he could move up to some bigger names again.

b9f821c6e5424db7c0a557cde01b182e


Despaign's hype train is not only derailed but rusting upside down in a weed-grown ditch. Tallison Teixeira is the next big, tall, aggressive finisher coming up so we'll see what Tafa does with him on the 8th of February. Tafa is a fairly heavy debut opponent so he's obviously being taken seriously.

dm_240917_dm_mma_dwcs_teixeira_ko.jpg
 
