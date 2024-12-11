What Up-and-Coming Heavyweights should I be looking out for in 2025?

Obviously Jailton is fighting Spivac on the 18th of January. Surprisingly they're third fight down on the Prelims. Anyway that would be a significant win for him.Mick Parkin, 10-0, is fighting Tybura on the 22nd of March. Quite a step up in competition so we'll see what he's really made of.Gaziev I feel has lost a lot of steam since the Rozenstruik stoppage. He's also 34. Still he's fighting Thomas Peterson on the 1st of February, and if he were to put a string of wins together again he could move up to some bigger names again.Despaign's hype train is not only derailed but rusting upside down in a weed-grown ditch. Tallison Teixeira is the next big, tall, aggressive finisher coming up so we'll see what Tafa does with him on the 8th of February. Tafa is a fairly heavy debut opponent so he's obviously being taken seriously.