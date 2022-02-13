What undefeated fighters are champion material?

Xoleth
You're only winning if someone is losing.
FW Evloev is 15-0 and 5-0 in UFC and will fight Dan Ige
BW Jack Shore is 15-0 and 4-0 in UFC and will fight Timur Valiev
HW Romanov is 15-0 and 4-0 in UFC, although the Espino decision was shit.
WW Brady is 15-0 and 5-0 in UFC. Good win over Chiesa.
WW Rakhmonov is 15-0 and 3-0 in UFC. All his wins are finishes.
FW Bryce Mitchell is 14-0 and 5-0 in UFC. Will face Barboza in March.
FLW Askarov is 14-0-1. Many argue that he lost the Moreno fight, though. He will face Kara-France in March.
LW Ottman Azaitar was resigned and he is 13-0 and has 2 finishes in UFC.
BW Umar Nurmagomedov, Khabib's cousin, is 13-0 and 1-0 in UFC
FW Ilia Topuria, the guy who KOd Ryan Hall, is 3-0 in UFC and 11-0, with 10 finishes. Too bad the Jourdain fight was canceled, it should have been great on paper.
LW Mark Madsen is 11-0 and 3-0 in UFC and will face Vinc Pinchel. Kind of old and fights once a year.
FW Lerone Murphy is 11-0-1 and 4-0-1 in UFC.
WW & MW Chimaev, Sherdog's new hope, is 10-0, all finishes, and 4-0 in UFC.
MW Nick Maximov is 8-0 & 2-0 in UFC
WW Ian Garry is 8-0 & 1-0 in UFC and has a fight in April
Also, some guys with no fights in UFC, but signed
Gadzhi Omargadzhiev 13-0
Aliaskhab Khizriev 13-0
Michael Morales 13-0
Daniel Zellhuber 12-0
AJ Fletcher 9-0, all finishes
Yohan Lainesse, 8-0
