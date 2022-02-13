What undefeated fighters are champion material?

FW Evloev is 15-0 - No, I don't think so. I can't see him getting passed the Calvin Kattar-level, though I think he could crack the top 5 IF they give him suitable fights. He's decision-heavy, and hasn't been totally convincing against lower level opposition.

BW Jack Shore is 15-0 - No, I don't think so. He's a really fun prospect, very skilled, but he's in an absolute shark tank at 135. He's not beating Merab or Yan, and I think even before then he'll lose a couple.

HW Romanov is 15-0 - Definite No. Cardio isn't there, striking isn't there, and he can't guarantee to finish higher level opposition even he scores one of those monstrous suplexes. Fighting out a five rounder will be LOL. Not a chance.

WW Brady is 15-0 - No, but I put that down to not being on the level of Usman, and when Usman retires, Khamzat will take over. He'll be up there his whole career, but I don't see him winning gold. I don't see how he gets there.

WW Rakhmonov is 15-0 - Maybe, but I don't know how he does against someone like Colby, and I'm not sure he can beat Khamzat either. Finishing everyone makes him look like a god, but I think he's destined for some wars with Luque. I think that's more his level.

FW Bryce Mitchell is 14-0 - Definite No. Fun fighter, but absolutely no chance of getting the title. I'm not even sure he wins his next fight, TBH, against Barboza.

FLW Askarov is 14-0-1 - Yes. Askarov is right there, right now, there's no ladder left to climb in the wafer-thin flyweight division. I like his chances against Deiveson, Moreno is a more difficult opponent, but he's right in the mix with those two.

LW Ottman Azaitar is 13-0 - Definite No. He's not very good.

BW Umar Nurmagomedov is 13-0 - Maybe. Big focus on the fact Umar is so young, I'm not saying he'll be champion before 2025, but he could eventually get there. I think it's likely he'll hold the belt based on ability, but he needs to fight, and his bigger obstacles seem to be outside the cage. Not totally sure.

FW Ilia Topuria is 11-0 - No, but he's still a very talented prospect, and like Umar, still only 25 - but I don't like his chances against the kind of strikers that exist at 145 that also have good takedown defence.

LW Mark Madsen is 11-0 - Definite No. Far too late to the party, not especially great.

FW Lerone Murphy is 11-0-1 - No. Getting past the likes of Holloway and Ortega is too big of an ask, then there's Volk...

WW & MW Chimaev is 10-0 - Yes. Matter of time, looks scary talented, honestly harks back to Jon Jones tear through the rankings.

MW Nick Maximov is 8-0 - Definite No. This guy is nowhere near good enough.

WW Ian Garry is 8-0 - Definite No. Ditto. Nowhere near.