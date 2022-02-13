What undefeated fighters are champion material?

FW Evloev is 15-0 and 5-0 in UFC and will fight Dan Ige

BW Jack Shore is 15-0 and 4-0 in UFC and will fight Timur Valiev

HW Romanov is 15-0 and 4-0 in UFC, although the Espino decision was shit.

WW Brady is 15-0 and 5-0 in UFC. Good win over Chiesa.

WW Rakhmonov is 15-0 and 3-0 in UFC. All his wins are finishes.

FW Bryce Mitchell is 14-0 and 5-0 in UFC. Will face Barboza in March.

FLW Askarov is 14-0-1. Many argue that he lost the Moreno fight, though. He will face Kara-France in March.

LW Ottman Azaitar was resigned and he is 13-0 and has 2 finishes in UFC.

BW Umar Nurmagomedov, Khabib's cousin, is 13-0 and 1-0 in UFC

FW Ilia Topuria, the guy who KOd Ryan Hall, is 3-0 in UFC and 11-0, with 10 finishes. Too bad the Jourdain fight was canceled, it should have been great on paper.

LW Mark Madsen is 11-0 and 3-0 in UFC and will face Vinc Pinchel. Kind of old and fights once a year.

FW Lerone Murphy is 11-0-1 and 4-0-1 in UFC.

WW & MW Chimaev, Sherdog's new hope, is 10-0, all finishes, and 4-0 in UFC.

MW Nick Maximov is 8-0 & 2-0 in UFC

WW Ian Garry is 8-0 & 1-0 in UFC and has a fight in April

Also, some guys with no fights in UFC, but signed
Gadzhi Omargadzhiev 13-0
Aliaskhab Khizriev 13-0
Michael Morales 13-0
Daniel Zellhuber 12-0
AJ Fletcher 9-0, all finishes
Yohan Lainesse, 8-0
 
I'm phone-set right now, have to look at some records when I'm back at the office. I could imagine any of askarov, chimaev, or shavkat getting gold pretty easy. Need to see more from Umar. Red stamp on Bryce, don't think that's happening.
 
Khamzat double champ
Shavkat title challenger
Topuria top 5 staple
Askarov top 5 staple
Brady top 10 staple
Jack Shore perennial ranked fighter
Bryce Mitchell ranked fighter
 
FW Evloev is 15-0 - No, I don't think so. I can't see him getting passed the Calvin Kattar-level, though I think he could crack the top 5 IF they give him suitable fights. He's decision-heavy, and hasn't been totally convincing against lower level opposition.
BW Jack Shore is 15-0 - No, I don't think so. He's a really fun prospect, very skilled, but he's in an absolute shark tank at 135. He's not beating Merab or Yan, and I think even before then he'll lose a couple.
HW Romanov is 15-0 - Definite No. Cardio isn't there, striking isn't there, and he can't guarantee to finish higher level opposition even he scores one of those monstrous suplexes. Fighting out a five rounder will be LOL. Not a chance.
WW Brady is 15-0 - No, but I put that down to not being on the level of Usman, and when Usman retires, Khamzat will take over. He'll be up there his whole career, but I don't see him winning gold. I don't see how he gets there.
WW Rakhmonov is 15-0 - Maybe, but I don't know how he does against someone like Colby, and I'm not sure he can beat Khamzat either. Finishing everyone makes him look like a god, but I think he's destined for some wars with Luque. I think that's more his level.
FW Bryce Mitchell is 14-0 - Definite No. Fun fighter, but absolutely no chance of getting the title. I'm not even sure he wins his next fight, TBH, against Barboza.
FLW Askarov is 14-0-1 - Yes. Askarov is right there, right now, there's no ladder left to climb in the wafer-thin flyweight division. I like his chances against Deiveson, Moreno is a more difficult opponent, but he's right in the mix with those two.
LW Ottman Azaitar is 13-0 - Definite No. He's not very good.
BW Umar Nurmagomedov is 13-0 - Maybe. Big focus on the fact Umar is so young, I'm not saying he'll be champion before 2025, but he could eventually get there. I think it's likely he'll hold the belt based on ability, but he needs to fight, and his bigger obstacles seem to be outside the cage. Not totally sure.
FW Ilia Topuria is 11-0 - No, but he's still a very talented prospect, and like Umar, still only 25 - but I don't like his chances against the kind of strikers that exist at 145 that also have good takedown defence.
LW Mark Madsen is 11-0 - Definite No. Far too late to the party, not especially great.
FW Lerone Murphy is 11-0-1 - No. Getting past the likes of Holloway and Ortega is too big of an ask, then there's Volk...
WW & MW Chimaev is 10-0 - Yes. Matter of time, looks scary talented, honestly harks back to Jon Jones tear through the rankings.
MW Nick Maximov is 8-0 - Definite No. This guy is nowhere near good enough.
WW Ian Garry is 8-0 - Definite No. Ditto. Nowhere near.
 
Who knows, hard to say, but I know who is not, Ian Garry isn't. I don't think Murphy or Madsen. Romanov seems to have questionable gas tank, but haven't necessarily abandoned the bandwagon yet.

I'm on Brady, Khamzat, Amosov, Shavkat bandwaggon, all undefeated at WW, Evloev and Mitchell at FW, Shore at BW, though I'm not sure how barboza fight would go, Topuria is looking phenomenal as well, I had evloev in that fight, Umar I haven't seen enough to say one way or another. Mckee looks pretty legit too.

It's hard to say, but I know that some of these guys are as good as anybody in the UFC. I do think you need a bit of luck along the way though. I don't know for sure, but I think what's more clear is who's not, like Ian Garry.
 
Here’s where I think their ceilings are.

Movsar Evloev - Where he is now.
Jack Shore -Top 15
Alexander Romanov - Top 15
Sean Brady - Where he is now.
Shavkat Rakhmonov - Champion potential
Bryce Mitchell - Where he is now.
Askar Askrov - Champion potential
Ottman Azaitar - Borderline top 15
Umar Nurmagomedov- Too early to say
Ilia Topuria - Top 10
Mark Madsen - Won’t crack top 15
Lerone Murphy - Won’t crack top 15
Khamzat Chimaev - Champion potential
Nick Maximov - Won’t crack top 15

Now let’s see this bumped in a few years and see how wrong I was.
 
UPDATE:

Fighters that lost in this time: Mark Madsen, Nick Maximov, Azaitar, Askarov, Bryce Mitchell, Brady, Romanov, Jack Shore, Omargadzhiev, Daniel Zellhuber, AJ Fletcher, Lainesse

-----------------------------------------------
RANKED FIGHTERS

Shavkat 16-0 (all finishes)
Evloev 16-0
Umar 15-0
Topuria 12-0
Chimaev 12-0
Mokaev 9-0

---------------------------------------------
UNRANKED FIGHTERS

Khusein Askhabov 23-0 (signed with UFC, no fights in UFC yet)
Sharaputdin Magomedov 17-0
Aliaskhab Khizriev 14-0
Gabriel Bonfim 13-0 (all finishes)
Daniel Marcos 13-0 (signed with UFC, no fights in UFC yet)
Michel Morales 13-0
Ian Garry 10-0
Raul Rosas Jr. 7-0

You can add Shara Bullet (17-0) to the unranked group.
 
Reviving the thread

From the original list

Ilia - champion
Shavkat - probably next TS
Chimaev - probably a TS in the future
Umar - probably next TS

Evloev
Ian Garry
Morales
Shara

Murzakanov & Farid Basharat are also in the mix
 
