  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Social What things do you take for granted that other people can't see or do?

PBAC

PBAC

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
May 15, 2022
Messages
4,493
Reaction score
3,549
I usually live within close distance to the sea side. When I was younger and lived in the city I used to think if I lived next to a beach I'd go swimming every day. Never really worked out when it became a reality. I guess it's the joys of living in the north sea. Was talking to a guy from eastern europe a while back and he said before he even moved here he couldn't even imagine what salt water tastes like, says he goes to the beach near every day, even in winter.

Alternatively I had never seen a skyscraper until visiting Japan. Of course I know them from movies but it's crazy to be so climatised to something and yet I've never actually seen one in person or touched one.
 
PBAC said:
I usually live within close distance to the sea side. When I was younger and lived in the city I used to think if I lived next to a beach I'd go swimming every day. Never really worked out when it became a reality. I guess it's the joys of living in the north sea. Was talking to a guy from eastern europe a while back and he said before he even moved here he couldn't even imagine what salt water tastes like, says he goes to the beach near every day, even in winter.

Alternatively I had never seen a skyscraper until visiting Japan. Of course I know them from movies but it's crazy to be so climatised to something and yet I've never actually seen one in person or touched one.
Click to expand...
Sometimes I take being a 6'5'' muscular and handsome Sherdogger with 400-0 fighting record and a 10 inch dong for granted.

Got a cruel awakening last November when they "upgraded" the forum and in those few days I had to cut height and muscle mass, and can no longer give Boise dimes orgasms just by looking at them. The dong stayed the same size though
 
I live a mile and a half from the beach and barely go. Its fucking june gloomy here and has been since winter. If I didnt surf and ride my bike there id probably never go. To be honest, the beach is overrated if you live near any body of water, its pretty much all the same. Id even probably argue Lake<Ocean, as long as its a decently big lake.

Its also a pain in the ass to go park at the beach after 9am on the weekends. Fucking tourist ruin that shit.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,322
Messages
55,685,776
Members
174,892
Latest member
lifetuff54

Share this page

Back
Top