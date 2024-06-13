I usually live within close distance to the sea side. When I was younger and lived in the city I used to think if I lived next to a beach I'd go swimming every day. Never really worked out when it became a reality. I guess it's the joys of living in the north sea. Was talking to a guy from eastern europe a while back and he said before he even moved here he couldn't even imagine what salt water tastes like, says he goes to the beach near every day, even in winter.



Alternatively I had never seen a skyscraper until visiting Japan. Of course I know them from movies but it's crazy to be so climatised to something and yet I've never actually seen one in person or touched one.