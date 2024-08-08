What stage do you believe UFC is at?

I made another thread two or three days ago that quickly became lol'ed because of bad takes, so...

The thing is: NBA, NFL, football (I'm from Spain, so I mean soccer I guess)... have evolved a huge leap once advanced stats/data analysis set in.

NBA is 75+ years old, most popular sports competition in the world from the early 90s (I was a Jordan's witness, man I'm old...) and still, no coach back then could foresee a team playing like the Warriors or the current Celtics.
No coach could ask for a player like Curry, Jokic or Luka. They would never "happened", the game just wasn't there yet.

"MMA on a cage" is very, very young and still niche even if the martial arts involved stand for centuries: they were not crafted or teached for this means.

Do you believe UFC will evolve as it keeps growing, producing not "better" athletes per se, but athletes that will approach fights in ways we may feel counterintuitive but will prove effective?

TL;DR Will the UFC undergo some pivotal landmark due to advanced stats, like D'Antoni's Suns or GSW? Will it guide fighters towards a whole different fight game, as if we compared the way Kareem and Jokic play?
 
The sport is extremely young.
But yeah, it had its bang with BJJ and now sambo. Who the hell knows? If Dana is running the ship, the growth will always have a ceiling, the lack of pay makes it harder for cream of the crop athletes to select MMA over other disciplines.
 
UFC is on the downward stage. It’s losing popularity, losing fans, and losing fighters with any appeal. It’s actually become even more of a fringe sport with watered down cards and unlikeable athletes. It’s the sports version of disco. I enjoy disco music but most people hate it with a passion just like the UFC.
 
It's doing what the WWE is doing. focusing solely on the brand rather than the entertainers.


What both are working towards is convincing their audience that their promotion is the best in the world. regardless of who they sign.

As long as the promotion is bigger than the competitors, They'll always have business no matter what.
 
UFC is on the downward stage. It’s losing popularity, losing fans, and losing fighters with any appeal. It’s actually become even more of a fringe sport with watered down cards and unlikeable athletes. It’s the sports version of disco. I enjoy disco music but most people hate it with a passion just like the UFC.
Well I almost answered this question in the other thread, but refrained since I don't know too much basketball in detail. But my impression is this

orpi7mslfag41.jpg


Was like the "Jordan" era, and we're in a slight lull but we will get crazy fighters (again) soon. Maybe it'll look something like the golden era again. Ruleset and policy changes I think will be necessary to facilitate it though
 
4th stage of grief, because UFC is dying.
 
End of #Sportcism stage, much like post civil rights #Inclusive era of US.

I expect many much crossover event with wrestling champions of WWE and world class Strikers from #PowerSlap

In additional sorry fi my English I was not been practice fi a while as I was mainly being speaking in Canadan lol I was needing practice again 😱

#DEI
 
MMA will not last IMHO. The entire point of the sport is to hurt someone... it is painfully obvious that the NFL is gradually getting people used to flag football knowing the change will eventually happen down the line.

Minotauro Nogueira aka Zombie Nog is only 48 years old FFS. We haven't even seen the iceberg of what's to come with CTE issues from MMA. Go watch a video of modern day Nam Phan and tell me MMA is going to have some 100+ year history to look back upon and he didn't absorb nearly the damage as someone like Tony Ferguson who will probably be a cautionary tale within 10-15 years.

Enjoy MMA while it lasts because it will very likely become like asbestos, lead paint, and chain smoking as a dangerous anomaly from the past that people look at with bewilderment that it ever existed
 
