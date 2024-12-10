What should I play next

Ok I have a few games that over the past few years, I started playing, but never got into them. I want to pick one and stick with it. These are all games I should have really enjoyed, but for whatever reason they didn't click for me. My favorite games are generally RPG open world style. Someone of my all time favorites, Mass Effect series, the Witcher, Skyrim, Zelda, Final Fantasy, GTA, Red dead redemption.

Here's some of what's on my list

Red dead redemption 2
Cyberpunk
Bauldrs Gate
Starfield.

I'm leaning towards RDR2, as the original is one of my favorite games of all time, and I don't know why I couldn't get into to #2. Cyberpunk was fun at first but I twice found bugs that got me stuck in between floors, and the game was just really buggy when it came out.

So what should I buckle down and finish? Any games you really thought you'd like, but haven't finished yet?
 
Final Fantasy Rebirth might be a good choice if you like both FF and open world games although you’d have to play Remake first which is very linear. Some people really enjoy Days Gone. Ghost of Tsushima was fun.
 
I played Cyberpunk this year (I bought it at launch but didn't play due to those terrible first reports) and it was brilliant, like one of the best games I've ever played. I think any issues it had years ago were long resolved and I didn't encounter bugs or anything. I also bought the Phantom Liberty DLC which was a superb addition. I also played with no mods, so that's an option you could have. I'll replay it sometime with mods installed, because I've seen them do amazing things

I thought Starfield was very bland tbh. I usually have to complete a game if I start it but I couldn't be bothered with Starfield

I thought RDR2 was amazing in some ways, but gameplay-wise and story-wise pretty boring and quite a slog, but then I felt the same way about the original RDR

Baldur's Gate 3 I haven't played but am about to start it in the next few days
 
