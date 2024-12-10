What should I play next

Ok I have a few games that over the past few years, I started playing, but never got into them. I want to pick one and stick with it. These are all games I should have really enjoyed, but for whatever reason they didn't click for me. My favorite games are generally RPG open world style. Someone of my all time favorites, Mass Effect series, the Witcher, Skyrim, Zelda, Final Fantasy, GTA, Red dead redemption.



Here's some of what's on my list



Red dead redemption 2

Cyberpunk

Bauldrs Gate

Starfield.



I'm leaning towards RDR2, as the original is one of my favorite games of all time, and I don't know why I couldn't get into to #2. Cyberpunk was fun at first but I twice found bugs that got me stuck in between floors, and the game was just really buggy when it came out.



So what should I buckle down and finish? Any games you really thought you'd like, but haven't finished yet?