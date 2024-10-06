What should be next for Julianna Peña?

CatchtheseHands said: BW is shallow af. There's not many good people in that division. Click to expand...

Yeh, it is, but that don't mean Kayla should skip everyone just because she beat way out of prime Holly.Not like UFC are going to do it any other way. Kayla is 34. To make the most out of her business wise they need her champ now. If she'd done like 4 fights before a title fight or something she'd be like 36-37 before getting the belt. Then they likely wouldn't get too much business with her at the top before she retires.I don't think they'll get a ton of business out of her even now. I can see her winning the belt and retiring after a title defense or something.