What should be next for Julianna Peña?

Geniusss
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Mar 4, 2019
- Messages
- 2,097
- Reaction score
- 3,056
She called out Amanda Nunes out of retirement, which makes sense since they are 1-1 so they could settle the score, plus that's the biggest payday she vould possibly get also legacy-wise the biggest fight for her as well
Then you got Kayla Harrison who is kinda like a big name now and is like the #1 title contender now
Then you can even have a champ vs champ with Valentina since they have history as well, Valentina beat her in the past
Who do you think should be next for her? She's got some tough fights ahead for sure
