What should be next for Julianna Peña?

Geniusss

Geniusss

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 4, 2019
Messages
2,097
Reaction score
3,056
She called out Amanda Nunes out of retirement, which makes sense since they are 1-1 so they could settle the score, plus that's the biggest payday she vould possibly get also legacy-wise the biggest fight for her as well

Then you got Kayla Harrison who is kinda like a big name now and is like the #1 title contender now

Then you can even have a champ vs champ with Valentina since they have history as well, Valentina beat her in the past

Who do you think should be next for her? She's got some tough fights ahead for sure
 
Shes not attractive so who cares.

Yes, at this point, with all these decisions from wmma, that's what I want most.

Weve got tons of other fights to get our 'fight fix.' I dont care if ugly girls are fighting, but if a hot one is and shes winning, then we got something different.
 
Alpha_T83 said:
Harrison. We don't need a rematch.
Click to expand...

Not a rematch with Pennington for sure but maybe with Valentina because it would make it a super fight since it's champ vs champ

With Nunes it would be a trilogy, they are 1-1
 
Macy Chiasson.

Finished her last 2 and her last one had fought for the belt in her previous fight.

I know they'll give it to Kayla, but all she's done is beat washed Holly and bum Ketlen.
 
Of course it's going to be Kayla. Thank goodness Pena's mouth can sell the fight because Kayla's latest fights haven't exactly set the world on fire.
 
CatchtheseHands said:
BW is shallow af. There's not many good people in that division.
Click to expand...

Yeh, it is, but that don't mean Kayla should skip everyone just because she beat way out of prime Holly.


Not like UFC are going to do it any other way. Kayla is 34. To make the most out of her business wise they need her champ now. If she'd done like 4 fights before a title fight or something she'd be like 36-37 before getting the belt. Then they likely wouldn't get too much business with her at the top before she retires.

I don't think they'll get a ton of business out of her even now. I can see her winning the belt and retiring after a title defense or something.
 
1 - 2 hours of Dana White's boxercise would do wonders for her striking. Like make it twice as good
Wmma is so embarassing.
Pena can't strike for shit and Pennington comes in with a belly at 135
 
I think Nunes has the best chance to beat Harrison, so im all for Nunes coming out of retirement and doing the rubbermatch, then fighting Harrison.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

You Will Vote For Dreyga
Peña vs. Pennington: Who Takes the Title?
2 3
Replies
50
Views
589
Kenshi
Kenshi
Arm Barbarian
Kayla Harrison / Julianna Pena going back and forth
2 3 4
Replies
66
Views
3K
MMAFanCal
M

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,078
Messages
56,302,557
Members
175,153
Latest member
Sechelariu

Share this page

Back
Top