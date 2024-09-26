what people forget about fedors legacy

ArtardFiesta said: Is he is the main reason behind the russian dominance of mma today. He was the hero to all the dagestani and other muslim russian/slav fighters today.



While in the US we had posters up of kobe or lebron, and europeans had posters in their rooms of beckham and christiano, these guys had posters up of fedor and wanted to be like him.



This is something that is lost, as Fedors overall legacy has been lost on the mma fanbase.



In terms of influence on MMA....... i would say he took the baton from the gracies. Click to expand...

I'm not disagreeing with you entirely, but I would argue that Dagestani wrestling has just as much to do with it, if not more than Fedor.Wrestling is SO competitive there that the chance of making the national team is insanely hard, hence why Poland, Bulgaria, Bahrain and so many other countries have wrestlers named any variation of Magomedov.For 95% of Russian wrestlers, there's no stable future in that sport, so once they wash out, it's either coaching or MMA.If anything, Fedor actually SET BACK Russian progress in the UFC specifically because of how difficult Vadim Finkelstein was to work with for Dana and comapny. I'm sure those of us that were around back then remember Dana blustering about "Crazy Russians".Fedor most certainly put Russian MMA on the map, but in 2024, when you think of Russian MMA fighters, you think Dagestanis.