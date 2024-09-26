what people forget about fedors legacy

Is he is the main reason behind the russian dominance of mma today. He was the hero to all the dagestani and other muslim russian/slav fighters today.

While in the US we had posters up of kobe or lebron, and europeans had posters in their rooms of beckham and christiano, these guys had posters up of fedor and wanted to be like him.

This is something that is lost, as Fedors overall legacy has been lost on the mma fanbase.

In terms of influence on MMA....... i would say he took the baton from the gracies.
 
He is the GOAT but also have to shout out Abdulmanap for how he raised 3 champions and maybe even 4 from Russia.
 
I'm not disagreeing with you entirely, but I would argue that Dagestani wrestling has just as much to do with it, if not more than Fedor.

Wrestling is SO competitive there that the chance of making the national team is insanely hard, hence why Poland, Bulgaria, Bahrain and so many other countries have wrestlers named any variation of Magomedov.
For 95% of Russian wrestlers, there's no stable future in that sport, so once they wash out, it's either coaching or MMA.

If anything, Fedor actually SET BACK Russian progress in the UFC specifically because of how difficult Vadim Finkelstein was to work with for Dana and comapny. I'm sure those of us that were around back then remember Dana blustering about "Crazy Russians".

Fedor most certainly put Russian MMA on the map, but in 2024, when you think of Russian MMA fighters, you think Dagestanis.

1727371753633.png
 
The sole focus of all thought.
 
I also preferred Anderson when he and Fedor were on top but the Fedor slander nowadays is shameful. A lot of new fans don’t even know who he is.
 
Then the true hero is Ricardo Arona, who defeated Fedor in RINGS. The sting of that loss is what motivated Emelianenko on his way to everything he would later accomplish.
 
This isn't a thing. There are 2 champs from former Soviet States. There have been like 5 Russian champs ever.

They're doing pretty well.
 
Perhaps because he's orthodox Slavic? he was really based due in the Caucasus though in a similar kind of training environment to what we see from Dagistani MMA fighters.

To be fair Fedor wasnt the first fighter from that era, Volk Han especially seemed like he had a significant influence on linking it with MMA.
 
