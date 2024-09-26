what people forget about fedors legacy

ArtardFiesta
Is he is the main reason behind the russian dominance of mma today. He was the hero to all the dagestani and other muslim russian/slav fighters today.
While in the US we had posters up of kobe or lebron, and europeans had posters in their rooms of beckham and christiano, these guys had posters up of fedor and wanted to be like him.
This is something that is lost, as Fedors overall legacy has been lost on the mma fanbase.
In terms of influence on MMA....... i would say he took the baton from the gracies.
